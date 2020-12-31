Mkushi District Commissioner(DC), Emmanuel Sinkonde has warned employers in the district that he will take stern action on those that are found to be disregarding stipulated labour laws in the country.

Mr. Sinkonde told the media yesterday that his office is looking forward to improved adherence to labour laws from employers in various sectors in the year 2021.

He stated that he would act strongly on those who are found to be violating labour laws, adding government takes particular interest to uphold and protect the rights of workers.

He insisted that there is need for employers to ensure that they complete the necessary procedures of registering their workers with labour related agencies such as Workers compensation fund as well as National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA).

Mr. Sinkonde said that there is need to consider the possibility of injuries being sustained by workers at work for sectors such as mining, construction as well as agriculture, adding that registering with agencies such as workers compensation covers the plight of workers.

He further noted that employers must ensure that they provide transport or accommodation for workers who come far from the places of work, saying that this is particularly applicable for farm workers in the agriculture sector.

And in reference to the Mining sector, the DC said that government had laid out specific Laws that pertain to compulsory provision of protective clothing for workers such as gloves, safety boots and helmets.

Mr. Sinkonde expressed worry that over the past Months of 2020, the labour outlook had been characterized by issues related to none or late payments of wages to workers.

“this predicament had been experienced by workers of various sector and I will not hesitate to act sternly on those who continue to subject workers to suffering caused by non or late payment of wages,” he commented.

Meanwhile, data obtained from Mkushi District Labour Office showed that over the past quarters of this year, more than 45 labour related cases involved the mining sector, 29 cases were from the agriculture sector with more than 25 cases from the construction sector.

During the same period under, more than 166 cases were handled by the department with more than 142 of these cases involving wage related issues.