Thursday, December 31, 2020
General News
Updated:

Late Association of Vendors General Secretary put to rest

By Chief Editor
Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo has described the death of Association of Vendors, Traders and Marketers of Zambia (AVTMZ) General Secretary Kelvin Kahilu as a loss not only to the family members but to the nation as well.

Mr Lusambo said Kahilu was a very determined and hardworking young man saying he learnt of his demise with shock.

He noted that his family will be well taken care of by the Patriotic Front Party as a way of appreciating the services he rendered to the party.

ZANIS reports that the Minister said this during at a church service for the late Kahilu in Ndola yesterday.

And Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe said government on the Copperbelt is saddened by the death of late Kelvin Kahilu who worked diligently to serve the people.

“Kahilu assisted all traders, marketeers, less privileged and never wanted to see anyone around him suffer,” he said.

And Association for Venders, Traders of Zambia (AVTMZ) Coordinator Humphrey Mutale said the late Kahilu empowered traders, marketeers and the less privileged in order to help sustain their livelihood.

“He was a leader of all seasons, a front liner in the keep Zambia Clean, Green and Health campaign, and he spearheaded the fight against Cholera and Covid-19 pandemic,” the coordinator said.

Mr. Mutale called on the local authorities, various stakeholders and the government at large to help the family of the late both materially and financially.

Kelvin Kahilu who was born on 14th April 1980, died on 27th December 2020 from high blood pressure and sugar.

He survived by a wife and 5 children

