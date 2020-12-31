President Edgar Lungu has reiterated his call for the Police to expedite the investigation into last week’s killings of two citizens in Lusaka.

President Lungu says the bereaved families and the nation at large deserve to know what happened on the fateful day leading to the killing of the two citizens.

He was speaking this morning at State House when swore in five senior police officers who included Deputy Inspector General of Police Operations Charity Katanga and Deputy Inspector General of Police Administration Richard Mweene while others included Commissioner of Police Eastern Province Geza Lungu, Commissioner of Police Muchinga Province Lizzie Machina and Commissioner of Police Northern Province Jestus Nsokolo.

In a related development the Head of State who is also the Command In- Chief has directed Inspector General of Police (IG) Kakoma Kanganja to transform the operations of the Zambia Police Services.

President Lungu implored the IG to use his six months contract to change the Police Service and earn the confidence of the members of public.

“Let me end by directing you Inspector General of Police to up your game in this six months I have given you, it can’t be business as usual. Conclude the investigation of last week’s killings, the nation especially the bereaved family, deserve to know what happened,” President Lungu directed.

President Lungu stressed that there is an urgent need for a paradigm shift in the manner the Police Service operates especially as the country approaches the 2021 general elections.

He however admitted that the road ahead of the country’s general election will be turbulent hence the need for the Police Service to remain professional in their discharge of national duties.

President Lungu urged the Police command to redeem itself and earn the respect of the public it swore to protect during their course of duty.

“There is an urgent need for the paradigm shift in the Police Service especially as we enter 2021 and as we approach the general elections set for August 12 2021.

“The road will be difficult but navigate this is because heroes are only made when the going gets tough, transform the Zambia Police Service and earn the respect of the people of Zambia whom you have sworn to protect all of you including myself,” he urged



Meanwhile President Lungu has implored the Police Command to work in harmony with all officers at all levels across the ranks and file in the Zambia Police Service.

President Lungu counseled Police Officers to desist from the culture of pulling each other down but rather to work together as a team.

“As your command in-Chief I would you to work in unity with all officers at all levels across the ranks and file in the Zambia Police Services. I expect you to be professional, disciplined and royal. Work as a team there must not be this culture of pulling each other down so that you get to the top united we stand divided we fall,” President Lungu counseled.

The Head of State reminded the Police Command that Zambians expect a lot from them especially in maintaining peace and order.

President Lungu pointed out that peace and security is Zambia’s greatest asset which should be protected and safeguarded at all times.

“Have regular management meetings and encourage team building. The Zambian people expect a lot from you.

The greatest asset of this country is its peace and security. It is therefore my call to the general public to offer support to your respective officers in order for the country to continue enjoying peace and order.”

And President Lungu has called on the general public to offer support to the Police in order for the country to continue enjoying peace.