Thursday, December 31, 2020
RTSA secures convictions of motorists driving under the influence of alcohol

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA), has secured convictions of nine motorists in the Solwezi subordinate court for driving under the influence of alcohol.

This follows the conviction of five other motorists in the run-up to Christmas day in the Ndola Subordinate Court.

The motorists, who were all found to have been driving above the legal limit have all had their driver’s license suspended for periods ranging from one month to nine months and have also all been slapped with a K 5,000 fine for each.

Meanwhile, four more motorists are yet to appear in court in Solwezi for the same offence.

The RTSA is urging motorists to desist from driving under the influence of alcohol or intoxicating liquor as this has been identified as one of the leading causes of road accidents.

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has scaled up law enforcement targeting excessive speed, drink driving and unlicensed drivers, among others, over the festive season and has also reiterated its call to all road users to be extra cautious over this period even as the Agency accelerates interventions to reduce the risk of road users being involved in road accidents.

The RTSA is now employing a new strategy relating to drinking driving and will now concentrate more on prosecuting offenders and suspension of driver licenses as opposed to just fines as a deterrent measure.

This is contained in a statement issued to the media in Lusaka yesterday by RTSA Public Relations Manager Mukela Mangolwa.

