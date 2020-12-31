Government has directed the Zambia Police in conjunction with the Local Authorities in Western Province to revoke trading licences of bar owners and other public businesses that operating without strictly following COVID-19 preventive health guidelines.

Western Province Permanent Secretary Danny Bukali made the directive through his official address to the Provincial Development Coordinating Committee (PDCC) virtual Meeting in Mongu.

Mr. Bukali directed councils and the police not to charge bar owners operating without observing COVID-19 guidelines but revoke their trading licences in order to safe guard lives of people in the province.

Mr. Bukali said the Province has since last week Tuesday recorded a total of 190 cases of COVID-19 while 42 cases have been recorded this week.

He said the province had the lowest numbers of COVID-19 cases but has seen a spike of cases in the last two months and thus urged all to tighten preventive measures.