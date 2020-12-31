The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised members of the public to be cautious when purchasing used motor vehicles from online dealers purporting to be operating in Japan.

In a statement made available to ZANIS by Ministry of Foreign Affairs Public Relations Officer Chansa Kabwela, the Ministry has been drawn to information regarding mounting complaints from Zambian citizens who have been swindled or shortchanged by unscrupulous individuals running websites purporting to sell used motor vehicles when in fact not.

Ms Kabwela stated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is aware of cases involving Zambians who have not had their vehicles delivered despite having made payment.

She noted that there are people who have received their motor vehicles late and other individuals who have received different vehicles altogether from those originally purchased online.

She encouraged people wishing to purchase used motor vehicles from Japan to contact the Embassy of the Republic of Zambia in Tokyo.

“All individuals wishing to purchase used motor vehicles from Japan are encouraged to contact the Embassy of the Republic of Zambia in Tokyo on [email protected] for guidance on the legitimate sources to avoid loss of funds and personal inconvenience,” advised Ms Kabwela.

Ms Kabwela further encouraged people to alternatively use the Zambia Postal Services Corporation which has signed Memoranda of Understanding with various car dealers in Japan or to purchase their vehicles from companies with a physical presence in Zambia.

She added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs through its Mission Abroad remains seized of this matter and has officially brought it to the attention of the relevant authorities in Japan.