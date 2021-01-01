9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, January 1, 2021
Rural News
Do not slow works because of elections, civil servants prodded

By Chief Editor
Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa has urged civil servants not to slow down government work because of the forth coming August 2021 tripartite elections.

Speaking during the Luapula Annual Media Press briefing at Sali Resort Lodge in Mansa district today, Mr. Chilangwa noted that there are currently a number of developmental projects in the province that do not need to stall.

The Minister added that slowing down government work at the expense of elections will be doing a de-service to the people.

“There are only two people in this room that are going for elections, that is me and the mayor, the rest of you will still keep your jobs,” he said.

Mr. Chilangwa stated that Luapula Province is doing far much better in terms of projects being implemented.

“Yes, we are one of the poorest province in the country, but since the hosting of the successful 2017 Luapula Exposition we have had so many numerous developmental projects more than other developed provinces in the country,” he said.

Mr. Chilangwa cited the Samfya International Convention Centre that was recently launched by Republican President Edgar Lungu as one of the most successful Expo projects in the Province.

“We launched the construction works of the Samfya International Convention Centre in Samfya and the Green 2000 project in Kawambwa, this is really great for the province,” he said.

The Minister has noted that Luapula is on the right developmental trajectory hence no need to slow down work.

Meanwhile, Luapula Chamber of Commerce, Trade and Industry President Emmanuel Musanje has urged civil servants to have interest in joining the chamber of commerce which will help them easily switch to the private sector when they retire.

Mr. Musanje noted that having a plan after retirement is very beneficial as it helps one to avoid being economically deprived.

“As the Chamber of Commerce in Luapula, I urge you to join the chamber of commerce so that we help you with the entrepreneurial activities that you may have. It is better you are earning an extra income now and don’t wait until you retire,” he said.

He noted that the organisation has provided a platform for entrepreneurs with brilliant ideas including civil servants to grow their businesses with the help of the Chamber of Commerce.

“Our role is simply to provide a platform and guide entrepreneurs with brilliant ideas to help them grow and we offer them experts in their specific fields to guide them,” he stated.

