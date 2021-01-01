President Lungu says the killing of Nsama Nsama and Joseph Kaunda has brought sorrow and grief to the families and the entire nation.

Commenting on the two citizens who were killed last week in Lusaka, President Lungu described their demise as unfortunate.

President Lungu said as Commander-In-Chief of the defence force, he is mourning with the bereaved families.

“The events of last week have not only brought out so much sorrow to the families of the two departed individuals; the events of last week have brought grief to the whole nation.

As President and Commander-In-Chief of the defence force, I mourn with the families of the departed,” the President said.

The Head of State pointed out that the nation is hurting especially that the police have no conclusive and detailed answers as to what transpired.

President Lungu has since asked the Inspect General of Police to expedite investigations into the killings of Mr. Kaunda and Mr. Nsama.

He also directed the IG to make changes within the Police Service command.

“Indeed, we are hurting as a nation especially that we do not have conclusive and detailed answers yet, eight days after the demise of our brothers, Nsama and Joseph.

This is why I have directed the Inspector General of Police to expedite investigations and also make changes in the police service command, part of which we are witnessing today,” he said.

Meanwhile President Lungu has counselled the Police command to respect the rights of the people.

He explained that in modern times it is imperative that the human rights of the people are respected, adding that time is long gone when people used to run away from police officers instead of seeking refuge from them.

The Head of State stressed that the appointment of the five Senior Police Officers serves as the beginning of the cleansing of the Zambia Police Service.

He urged the newly sworn in Senior Police officers to serve the community as servants of the people.

“Your appointments, therefore, must serve as the beginning of the cleansing of the Zambia police service. Your image must be that of servants of the people. Times are gone when people used to run away from police officers instead of seeking refuge from them.

These are modern times, and modern times have come with many rights for the people that must be respected,” he pointed out.

At the same occasion, President Lungu called for full discipline among men and women in uniform.

He directed the Inspector General of Police to weed out all the criminal elements from the service.

President Lungu urged the IG to spruce up the police command and regain the confidence of the people.

“I, therefore, expect full discipline from your officers. Weed out all the criminal elements from the service. Spruce up the police command and regain the confidence of the people.”

The Head of State pointed out that the people need there services despite them openly showing disdain against them.

He recalled that in the past people would destroy a Police post only to wake up the very next day and cry for a Police post in the same place it was destroyed.

President Lungu said as Commander-In-Chief He is aware of the dangers men and women uniform come across in there discharge of duties.

The President revealed that he knows when people are genuinely complaining against their conduct and when they are being unfair to the service.

“I have been Home Affairs minister before and I know that your job is not easy. Much as many people have openly shown disdain against you, they still need you. We have seen citizens, out of rage, totally destroy a police post, only to wake up the very next day and cry for a police post in the same place!

As your Commander-In-Chief, I understand the challenges you go through, I understand the dangers you come across, and I know when people are genuinely complaining against you and when they are being unfair to you,” President Lungu said.

President Lungu implored the newly sworn in senior police officers to make the right call so as to avoid disastrous outcome.

“Some people will say they have every right to demonstrate or protest and yet some of those actions could lead to a stampede or violence and they will cry out for your help. The same people will ask for your rescue. Sometimes, it is innocent people, not part of protests that come in harm’s way.

That is where your duties become difficult. But you have to ensure that you make the right call all the time so that we do not end up with disastrous outcomes.”

And in addressing newly promoted individual Senior Police officers, President Lungu commended Charity Katanga who is now Deputy Inspector General of Police for operations for her hard work and commitment to duty.

President Lungu said he was confident that Mrs Katanga will execute her duties accordance with the provisions of the law.

He stressed that the combination of her skills as a Police officer and a Lawyer will be cardinal as she takes up her new role.

Ms Katanga has served the Zambia Police Services for 24 years in various capacities.



In addressing the Deputy Inspector General of Police for Administration Richard Mweene, President Lungu said he was confident that Mr. Mweene’s rich experience in the service will help to address the administrative lapses in the Zambia Police Service.

He advised Mr. Mweene to make recommendation pertaining to staff promotions and welfare motivation among others.

President Lungu said promoting of staff is cardinal if the officers in the lower ranks are to perform to their required expectations of the general public.

Mr. Mweene has served the government for 27 years with his first appointment being that of a teacher in 1993.

He later joined the Zambia Police Service in 1996 as assistant superintendent in Livingstone where he also served as officer in charge of Frauds.

President Lungu implored Mr Mweene to work closely with the two Permanent Secretaries in the Ministry of Home Affairs and develop a system that aims to motivate men and women in uniform.

“I urge you to work closely with the Permanent Secretaries in the Ministry of Home Affairs to develop a system that will ensure a motivated workforce. As you are aware, the ministry provides the policy direction to the Zambia police service,” he directed.

For Commissioner of Police Eastern Province Geza Lungu, the Head of State saluted him for serving the Police Service with commitment and loyalty for 30 years.

President Lungu said he was equally confident that Mr Lungu will bring wealth of experience to his newly founded position and contribute significantly to the service.

“You are also a seasoned Police officer having served with commitment and loyalty to the command for 30 years. From 2nd April, 1990 when you joined the police service, you have equally risen through the ranks to the position of Deputy Commissioner, special duties here at State House, a position you held until this promotion,” said the Head of State.



And addressing Commissioner of Police for Muchinga province Lizzie Machina, President Lungu expressed confidence that Ms Machina will immensely contribute to the transforming of the work culture of officers under her command.

Ms Machina has served the Zambia Police Service for 38 years in which she held different portfolios.

Prior to her promotion Ms Machina served as Deputy Commissioner of Police.

“You have served the Zambia Police Service with great sense of commitment, dedication and loyalty for 38 years. This is no mean achievement. Congratulations.

You joined the Police Service on 1st June in 1982 as a Constable. You have held various ranks and served in different positions. from being a Sergeant, Sub-Inspector, Chief Inspector, Assistant Superintendent, Senior Superintendent, Assistant Commissioner of Police and until now Deputy Commissioner of Police.”

In a related development, President Lungu has directed the newly promoted Commissioner of Police Northern province Jestus Nsokolo to continue working hard and recommend to the IG new ideas that will help to positively change the public perception of the Zambia Police.

According to President Lungu Mr. Nsokolo has served the Police Service for 33 years impressively.

“Since 1st September, 1987 when you joined the Police Service as a Constable, you have been loyal, humble and dependable to the command.

You understand the operations of the Zambia Police Service very well, having served in nearly all the lower ranks before rising to this position of Commissioner of Police,” he said.

Earlier before the swearing in ceremony of the five senior Police officers, President Lungu led the Police command, Ministers and senior government officials present at the swearing in, in observing a moment of silent in honour of the two citizens who were killed eight days ago.

He described the death of Mr Nsama and Mr Kaunda as unfortunate and sad.