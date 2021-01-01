9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, January 1, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

PF will find themselves ‘mulimwamoneni’ over President Lungu’s eligibility-KBF

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
Headlines PF will find themselves 'mulimwamoneni' over President Lungu’s eligibility-KBF
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Lusaka Lawyer Kelvin Bwalya Fube has warned that the PF will find themselves mulimwamoneni (quagmire) if they insist on fielding President Edgar Lungu in the 2021 general elections.

And Mr Bwalya called for the dismal of Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo following the two shootings in Lusaka last week.

Speaking on the Hot Seat radio programme on Hot FM on Thursday, Mr. Bwalya insisted that President Lungu is ineligible to stand in 2021.

He warned that the PF will end up without a candidate if they stick with President Lungu’s candidacy.

Mr Bwalya said it is sad that President Lungu has allowed himself to be misled by individuals such as Brian Mundubile who he says has never argued a case in court.

He challenged President Lungu to personally take the case of his eligibility to Concourt and wait for its determination.

Mr Bwalya maintained that the Concourt never pronounced itself on President Lungu’s eligibility but merely addressed the issue of a term.

And Mr Bwalya says Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo should be removed from his position.

He has accused Mr Kampyongo of failure to reason properly hence resorting to the use to force against those who feel suppressed by the state.

Mr. Bwalya said too many lives have been lost at the hands of Mr Kampyongo and he should take responsibility for these deaths.

He has also opposed the recent reshuffles made by President Lungu in the Police Service saying the only solution would be to fire Mr. Kampyongo because he is the minister in charge of Police.

Previous articleWorks on pedicle road to commence soon – RDA

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

PF will find themselves ‘mulimwamoneni’ over President Lungu’s eligibility-KBF

Lusaka Lawyer Kelvin Bwalya Fube has warned that the PF will find themselves mulimwamoneni (quagmire) if they insist on...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

HH calls for Independent Investigation in Recent Killings of Citizens

Headlines Chief Editor - 54
UPND President Hakainde Hichilema says government must institute an independent Commission of Inquiry to establish the killing of two citizens Nsama Nsama and Joseph...
Read more

2020 challenges should give us renewed hope for the future– President Lungu

Headlines Chief Editor - 22
President Edgar Lungu has called on Zambians to reflect on the exceptional challenges experienced in 2020 as well as take advantage of the opportunity...
Read more

President Lungu directs Kanganja to restore order in the police service

Headlines Chief Editor - 39
President Edgar Lungu has reiterated his call for the Police to expedite the investigation into last week’s killings of two citizens in Lusaka. President Lungu...
Read more

Former Zambezi East MP Sara Sayifwanda has died

Headlines Chief Editor - 21
Former Zambezi East MP Sara Sayifwanda has died. Ms Sayifwanda who died in Solwezi General Hospital Wednesday evening is also a member of the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.