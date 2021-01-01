Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe has warned civil servants in the province to stay away from stealing farming inputs or risk losing their jobs.

Mr.Nundwe said it is disheartening to hear of civil servants stealing farming inputs meant for the vulnerable in society.

The Permanent Secretary said this at a press briefing at cabinet office in Ndola yesterday.

Mr.Nundwe noted that investigations for farming inputs that were stolen in Luanshya are still on going until the culprits are brought to book.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nundwe has hailed the media personnel on the Copperbelt for highlighting developmental projects in the province.

Mr.Nundwe said both private and private media houses in the province have been objective in their reporting and congratulated them on exhibiting professionalism.