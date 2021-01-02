9.5 C
Northern Province receives chemicals to battle army worms attaching maize fields

The Ministry of Agriculture in Northern Province has received 9,000 litres of chemicals to fight fall army worms that are attacking maize fields in the region.

Speaking when he flagged off the distribution of the chemicals, Acting Northern Province Permanent Secretary Sineva Kamenja said 1479 hectares of maize fields has been affected by fall army worms in the province.

Mr. Kambenja disclosed that 141 agricultural camps in the province have been affected by the pests out of the total of 236 agricultural camps.

He added that the total hectarage for maize that has been planted in the area is 55809.6 adding that 3.3 percent of it has been infested with the worms.

Mr. Kambenja has however affirmed government commitment to support farmers in the province stating that government understands the importance of agriculture in economics development.

“I appeal to the agriculture officers to ensure they provide quick response to the farmers,” and be vigilant to inspect the fields he said.

Mr. Kambenja also appealed to farmers to report any suspected fall army worms outbreak to agriculture extension officers to help control the pests.

Meanwhile Provincial Agriculture Coordinator Elizabeth Chuma thanked government for the quick response in sending the chemicals to help affected farmers in the province.

Mrs Chuma disclosed that apart from the chemicals, the province has also been given 150 work suits, 150 gum boots and 50 sprayers.

“I urge farmers to follow instructions, with regards to how spraying of the filed should be conducted, ” she said.

The PACO has since requested farmers to work closely with Agriculture Extension officers to ensure that they use the correct measurements of chemicals on the crops.

