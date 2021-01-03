Coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic regrets that Zambia on Saturday conceded three goals to finish 3-3 against Niger in their opening game of the Four-nation pre-CHAN tournament in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

Lusaka Dynamos forward Collins Sikombe scored a brace and Zanaco striker Moses Phiri added one in-between.

In a post match interview, Micho said he was impressed with Zambia’s scoring prowess but rued the goals conceded.

“There is half satisfaction. Satisfaction on one side that we have scored three goals and total disappointment that we have lost concentration on set pieces,” he told journalists.

“We have given them goals which they have not created.”

Chipolopolo play Uganda on January 4 at 17h00 while Cameroon takes on Niger in the late kickoff.

“New chance against Uganda where we really need to fix all our problems and to keep up scoring boots with the same level to score but on the other side to keep it tight in the back,” Micho said.

The tournament will end on January 7 with Cameroon playing Zambia and Niger facing Uganda.