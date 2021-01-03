THE Apostolic Nuncio to Malawi and Zambia Archbishop Gianfranco Gallone says the political sentiments by Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu are not only worrying but a concern to the Catholic establishment.
“The Church has been a proponent of peace and unity among its congregants and the entire nation. Our resolve is to reach out to all persons with message of reconciliation but the political path taken by our brother (Archbishop Mpundu) is not only divisive but also a misrepresentation of the teachings of Christ our Lord and the Holy Father,” said Archbishop Gallone.
The Papal Representative said the Catholic Church is known for preaching love and unity because that’s what Christ commanded Faithful ones to do. He said the Holy Father is known for his love everyone.
“In Rwanda, some of our Faithful brothers had abandoned their calling and started preaching hate, that was the beginning of trouble,” he said.
Archbishop Gallone advised retired Archbishop Mpundu to remember that whenever he speaks, he is being quoted as an Archbishop of the Catholic Church.
“My brother (Archbishop Mpundu) has a duty to our Lord, the Holy Father and the Church to preach love and not sowing the seed of division. The Church leadership must adhere to the Holy Writings when it comes to respecting authority,” he added.
“That scripture (Romans 13 verse 1) is a commandment from above. It doesn’t matter whether it’s Edgar Lungu in Zambia or any other leader worldwide, leadership comes from God. Anyone who resist those in leadership resist what our Lord has himself appointed,” said Archbishop Gallone.
Archbishop Mpundu had described President Lungu as a crook and that the ruling Patriotic Front was trying to use frivolous means to eliminate Hakainde Hichilema from the 2021 race so that the one crook remains in front.
A statement must come from within yourself not after being poked or pressured to do so.
Even Pharaoh was a leader. But some people had to flee from his leadership.
Proponent of peace and unity? How can this be achieved when we let some persecute others. We have to work towards peace and not just preach it.
There’s too much politically instigated violence and hate speech why should people keep quiet because leadership is from God. If so why doesn’t the same leadership seem to have Godly characteristics.
Remember Pharaoh was also a leader.
It’s not true,it’s only leaders who follow Godly laws that are blessed by God,those who persecute other citizens are contrary to God’s commandments,we choose our leaders through voting it’s not Good who chooses but he blesses good leadership.??
Mpundu is losing it. He should keep the spiritual lane or join politics.
Let Archbishop Mpundu declare interest in joining UPND, then he can meet these politicians in the ring. Otherwise am Catholic and do disappointed with him!
I don’t think this statement is genuine, the bishop is the citizen of this country and he has every right to comment on national matters. all I know is that the church speaks on behalf of the oppressed and poor and the bishop is doing just that.?
Is this meant to imply that Tyrants and Dictators draw their authority from God?
When Moses led the Israelis out of Pharaoh ruled Egypt, was he going against God’s authority?
The nuncio sentiment is misplaced.
Even Adolf Hitler was a leader.