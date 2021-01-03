THE Apostolic Nuncio to Malawi and Zambia Archbishop Gianfranco Gallone says the political sentiments by Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu are not only worrying but a concern to the Catholic establishment.

“The Church has been a proponent of peace and unity among its congregants and the entire nation. Our resolve is to reach out to all persons with message of reconciliation but the political path taken by our brother (Archbishop Mpundu) is not only divisive but also a misrepresentation of the teachings of Christ our Lord and the Holy Father,” said Archbishop Gallone.

The Papal Representative said the Catholic Church is known for preaching love and unity because that’s what Christ commanded Faithful ones to do. He said the Holy Father is known for his love everyone.

“In Rwanda, some of our Faithful brothers had abandoned their calling and started preaching hate, that was the beginning of trouble,” he said.

Archbishop Gallone advised retired Archbishop Mpundu to remember that whenever he speaks, he is being quoted as an Archbishop of the Catholic Church.

“My brother (Archbishop Mpundu) has a duty to our Lord, the Holy Father and the Church to preach love and not sowing the seed of division. The Church leadership must adhere to the Holy Writings when it comes to respecting authority,” he added.

“That scripture (Romans 13 verse 1) is a commandment from above. It doesn’t matter whether it’s Edgar Lungu in Zambia or any other leader worldwide, leadership comes from God. Anyone who resist those in leadership resist what our Lord has himself appointed,” said Archbishop Gallone.

Archbishop Mpundu had described President Lungu as a crook and that the ruling Patriotic Front was trying to use frivolous means to eliminate Hakainde Hichilema from the 2021 race so that the one crook remains in front.