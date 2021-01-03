9.5 C
Vice President in Mongu for a two day working visit

Vice President Inonge Wina has arrived in Mongu, Western Province for a two day working visit.

While in the Province, Mrs Wina is scheduled to hold a series of engagements where she will today Sunday, December 3rd, 2021, depart for Kalumwange resettlement scheme in Kaoma district.

The Vice President will then on Monday, January 4th, visit Kalumbu and Lola areas in Liuwa, Kalabo district where she is expected to hold public rallies there and later return to Lusaka.

Upon arrival at Mongu Airport, the Vice President addressed scores of people who came to welcome her and urged them to observe Covid – 19 health guidelines.

And Patriotic Front (PF) Provincial Acting Chairperson, Max Makokwa informed the Vice President that the party is intact after the intra party elections which recently took place.

Provincial Deputy Permanent Secretary, Mukwambuyu Katungu, Patriotic Front Party, (PF) officials, some senior Government officials and Service Chiefs welcomed the Vice President.

Vice President Inonge Wina confers with Central Province Minister Sydney Mushanga and Water Development Minister Dr. Jones Chanda on her arrival in Mumbwa shortly before accessing the flood situation in Mumbwa. yesterday. Saturday, January 02, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
Vice President Inonge Wina being welcomed by Central Province Minister Sydney Mushanga on her arrival in Mumbwa shortly before accessing the flood situation in Mumbwa. yesterday. Saturday, January 02, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
Vice President Inonge Wina receive flowers from Mubita on her arrival in Mongu for a three day working visit in Western Province yesterday. Saturday, January 02, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
Vice President Inonge Winaon her arrival in Mongu for a three day working visit in Western Province yesterday. Saturday, January 02, 2021. Picture by ROYD SIBAJENE/ZANIS
