Vice President Inonge Wina has arrived in Mongu, Western Province for a two day working visit.

While in the Province, Mrs Wina is scheduled to hold a series of engagements where she will today Sunday, December 3rd, 2021, depart for Kalumwange resettlement scheme in Kaoma district.

The Vice President will then on Monday, January 4th, visit Kalumbu and Lola areas in Liuwa, Kalabo district where she is expected to hold public rallies there and later return to Lusaka.

Upon arrival at Mongu Airport, the Vice President addressed scores of people who came to welcome her and urged them to observe Covid – 19 health guidelines.

And Patriotic Front (PF) Provincial Acting Chairperson, Max Makokwa informed the Vice President that the party is intact after the intra party elections which recently took place.

Provincial Deputy Permanent Secretary, Mukwambuyu Katungu, Patriotic Front Party, (PF) officials, some senior Government officials and Service Chiefs welcomed the Vice President.