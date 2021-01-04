9.5 C
Body of tourist who fell into Victoria Falls gorge found

The body of a 40 year old man from Harare who fell into the 108-meter-deep Victoria Falls chasm while on holiday on New Years’ day was located on Saturday, search teams said.

While police are still withholding the man’s identity, one news outlet named the local tourist as Roy George Tinashe Dikinya.

Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Authority (Zimparks) spokesperson Tinashe Farawo tweeted Saturday that search teams were now trying to recover the man’s body from the deep and rugged gorge.

“A ZimParks and police search team has identified some body parts down the gorge and work is underway to find ways to retrieve the body of a 40-year-old man who fell into the gorge in Victoria Falls on New year’s day,” Farawo said.

Images emerged on social media of the tourist, who was in the company of a female friend taking turns to take selfies when he slipped into the gorge.It is suspected that he slipped and plunged down the gorge at the danger zone.He was seen wearing slippers and walking on the slippery rocky edge of the water fall.

  3. How do you seriously wear slippers on a wild tour of the falls? Anyway, death is a mystery.. he could have been wearing outdoor boots but if it was his pre-destined day of departure, it could have made no difference.

