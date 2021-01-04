Green Eagles coach Aggrey Chiyangi insists they are not in Cameroon on an impossible mission as they battle to stay in the 2020/21 CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

Eagles’ continental run is looking bleak after a 2-0 home loss to Cotonsport in their second round, first leg fixture at home at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka on December 23.

The Zambian club must now equalize away in Garoua this Tuesday to force the match into a penalty decider.

“It is a very big mountain to climb, but not only in football but in life, these are the challenges that can shape you for the future and this is a mountain that will shape Green Eagles for the future,” Chiyangi said.

“It is a big mountain but it’s something that is very possible for us to achieve because in football you don’t play with people who are super human, you play with normal human beings.

“Just like they can make mistakes, we can also make mistakes but we are hoping in this game that we are going into this game with few mistakes.”

“We want to capitalise on their mistakes because we saw they have a very good team especially from midfield going upfront.

“They play well, but in defence, they are so many loopholes that we can take advantage of.”

The winner over both legs will advance to the final knockout round where they will be drawn against loser from this week’s CAF Champions League pre-group stage.