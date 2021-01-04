The International Federation of People with Albinism and Blindness (IFPAB) has been launched in Zambia with a call to supplement government’s effort in improving the living standards of the less privileged in society.

The organization which is currently registered in West, East and Southern Africa has also launched an empowerment initiative for the different abled and the old aged by offering them with grants ranging from K5000 to K200, 000 for different income generating activities.

Speaking during the launch in Lusaka today, IFPAB President Peter Ngoma observed that people with disabilities are the World’s largest minority groups who often face barriers to participate in all spheres of society.

Mr. Ngoma explained that this had resulted in many people living with disabilities to become vulnerable and face many challenges in their lives resulting in high poverty levels.

He said this is why IFPAB whose headquarters is in South Africa identified Zambia to be among the countries that need to benefit from the objectives of the institution, which is among others aimed at reducing poverty among the vulnerable communities by empowering them.

He praised the Zambian government for the various interventions that it is putting in place to improve the welfare of the vulnerable in society.

Mr. Ngoma added that however, government alone cannot manage to respond to all the needs of people hence the need for other stakeholders such as IFPAB to come on board and supplement its efforts.

“We are working to eliminate poverty in Zambia by empowering the people in as much as bearing in mind that the government is trying its best to do so, government cannot archive this poverty alleviation alone hence us other bodies coming to complement what government is already doing,” He said.

He added that the organization realizes the important role that education plays in improving the lives of people in society hence it will provide educational support from primary to tertiary in order to enhance equal access to education among children who do not have financial support.

Mr. Ngoma added that in the educational support, the IFPAB has already offered bursary support to students from all parts of the country to study locally and abroad in different professional fields.

“IFPAB has also seen the need of tertiary support in most cases that the children will qualify to go to college or university, but because of financial obstacles they are failing to continue and pursue the careers of their dreams hence they end up being drop outs, this is IFPAB has implemented a bursary and scholarship to supplement to what the government of Zambia is already doing,” he explained.