Photo Gallery

Updated: January 4, 2021

Former Finance Minister on Campaign Trail for Ward Elections in Pictures

By Chief Editor
January 4, 2021

Former Minister of Finance Situmbeko Musokotwane campaining team endures the challenging terrain of Liuwa Constituency in Luola Ward Local Government Election in Western Province

Former Minister of Finance Situmbeko Musokotwane campaining for UPND Candidate candidate Erick Nalishebo for Ward Elections