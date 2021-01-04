9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, January 4, 2021
Photo Gallery
Updated:

Former Finance Minister on Campaign Trail for Ward Elections in Pictures

By Chief Editor
Former Finance Minister on Campaign Trail for Ward Elections in Pictures
Chief Editor

Former Minister of Finance Situmbeko Musokotwane campaining team endures the challenging terrain of Liuwa Constituency in Luola Ward Local Government Election in Western Province
Former Minister of Finance Situmbeko Musokotwane campaining team endures the challenging terrain of Liuwa Constituency in Luola Ward Local Government Election in Western Province

Former Minister of Finance Situmbeko Musokotwane campaining team endures the challenging terrain of Liuwa Constituency in Luola Ward Local Government Election in Western Province
Former Minister of Finance Situmbeko Musokotwane campaining team endures the challenging terrain of Liuwa Constituency in Luola Ward Local Government Election in Western Province

Former Minister of Finance Situmbeko Musokotwane campaining team endures the challenging terrain of Liuwa Constituency in Luola Ward Local Government Election in Western Province
Former Minister of Finance Situmbeko Musokotwane campaining team endures the challenging terrain of Liuwa Constituency in Luola Ward Local Government Election in Western Province

Former Minister of Finance Situmbeko Musokotwane campaining for UPND Candidate candidate Erick Nalishebo for Ward Elections
Former Minister of Finance Situmbeko Musokotwane campaining for UPND Candidate candidate Erick Nalishebo for Ward Elections

Former Minister of Finance Situmbeko Musokotwane campaining for UPND Candidate candidate Erick Nalishebo for Ward Elections
Former Minister of Finance Situmbeko Musokotwane campaining for UPND Candidate candidate Erick Nalishebo for Ward Elections

Previous articleGovernment Threatens to Impose Drastic measures should Violation of COVID-19 Guidelines Continue

More Articles In This Category

Muchinga Provincial Administration forms integrity committee after sensitization meeting by ACC

Photo Gallery Chief Editor - 6
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has sensitized the Provincial Administration in Muchinga Province on the formation of an Integrity Committee (IC). Speaking during the sensitization meeting...
The commemoration of the declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation in Pictures

Photo Gallery Chief Editor - 15
Mumbwa District flash floods aftermath in Pictures

Photo Gallery Chief Editor - 21
The Late Joseph Kaunda put to rest

Feature Politics editor - 49
We have today put to rest Joseph Kaunda who was shot dead by PF thugs dressed in Police uniforms last week. His demise and that...
