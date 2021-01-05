The Bank of Zambia has purchased 47 kilograms of Gold from the Zambia Gold Company Limited, under ZCCM Investments Holdings.
Central Bank Governor Christopher Mvunga says the recently purchased gold is currently sitting in the central bank’s vault.
Mr. Mvunga who has confirmed in an interview with ZNBC News in Lusaka yesterday, but could not disclose the value of the gold.
He said the move will help to further build the country’s gold reserves.
Mr. Mvunga said the investment will also build and enhance the market’s confidence in the Bank’s ability to fulfill its mandate of price and financial system stability.
The Bank of Zambia recently signed a Gold Purchase Agreement with the Zambia Gold Company Limited, a subsidiary of ZCCM Investments Holdings
Excellent!! Let’s keep our wealth and not export everything.
this a surely a good move by the bank of zambia
a step in the right direction
Gold will revamp the economy
Kwena mu Zambia! Buying our own minerals sure??…………
this is a very good move
this is impressive
This gold will surely varnish.lungu’s aim is to become the richest man in the world.
Gold mining will be of great help in clearing debt
this is very good
Google the price of gold and find out the value of gold
Our Kwacha has not moved an inch low
Buying reserves is different than building reserves in my opinion. We need to build thru investments…
Bank of Zambia is buying its own Gold. Why not just mine the Gold and keep it?