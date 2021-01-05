9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, January 5, 2021
Expedite works on township roads – Nundwe

By Chief Editor
Copperbelt province Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe has appealed to the Road Development Agency (RDA) to expedite the works on the 80 kilometers township roads in four districts in the province.

Mr. Nundwe lamented the delayed funding for township roads works saying the funds should be released soon as the rainy season come to an end.

Mr Nundwe said this when RDA Human Resource Committee led by Acting Chairperson for RDA board Likando Kalaluka call on him at his office in Ndola today.

Mr. Nundwe further said there is need to speed up works on the Sabina toll plaza which are at 5 percent as all the other toll plazas in the province are functional except for one.

“ The stretch on the Ndola – Kapiri road near Kafulafuta toll plaza is slippery and in a bad state which equally needs urgent attention, “ he said.

Chililabombwe, Ndola, Luanshya and Mufulira districts, are the districts to benefit from the upgrading of township roads in the province.

And RDA director George Manyele has disclosed that works on the 79.8 km Ndola – Mufulira -Mukombo road have commenced.

Government recently paid 20 million Kwacha to Swift Company in partnership with Nyatsi contractor to resume works on the road.

The works are phases and currently the contractor is working on the Mufulira Mukombo stretch where the road works are on- surfacing level.

Meanwhile, RDA acting board chairperson Likando Kalaluka explained that the committee is on the Copperbelt to check on RDA operations and the state of infrastructure in the region.

