The ministry of Agriculture has dispatched seven thousand litres of Fall Army Worm chemicals to fight against the deadly pest from ravaging field crops in Southern Province.

Southern Province Agricultural Coordinator Max Choombe says the chemicals are being distributed to all the 13 districts and affected farmers in the province to combat the pest.

Dr. Choombe said quantities of chemicals being distributed per district are dependent on reports received from District Agricultural Coordinators in terms of areas affected and also the areas at risk.

He further explained that chemical distribution is also dependent on the number of farmers in a given district because the more the number of farmers the more the infestation.

The chemicals distributed from the Provincial Office to District Agricultural Coordinators in the province and subsequently to farmers should be strictly for free and not for sale.

Dr. Choombe also observed that farmers should realise that the chemicals are an emergency measure and they are also expected to buy their own chemicals to assist in controlling and containing the pest.

He disclosed that his office has received reports of Fall Army Worm attaches on field crops from most districts in Southern Province adding that infestation is at the small level.

The PACO further pointed out that so far the crop stand in the province is very good for the 2020/2021 season noting that if there will be no floods the province anticipates a bumper harvest.

Dr. Choombe said most of the maize in the field is green and not yellow as it has received fertilizer.

The recipient districts of the Fall Army Worm chemicals as Kazungula, Livingstone, Zimba, Kalomo, Choma, and Sinazongwe.

Others are Pemba, Namwala, Gwembe, Monze, Chikankata, Mazabuka, and Siavonga.