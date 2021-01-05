9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, January 5, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Government distributes 7,000 litres of chemicals to fight Army Worms in Southern province

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
General News Government distributes 7,000 litres of chemicals to fight Army Worms...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The ministry of Agriculture has dispatched seven thousand litres of Fall Army Worm chemicals to fight against the deadly pest from ravaging field crops in Southern Province.

Southern Province Agricultural Coordinator Max Choombe says the chemicals are being distributed to all the 13 districts and affected farmers in the province to combat the pest.

Dr. Choombe said quantities of chemicals being distributed per district are dependent on reports received from District Agricultural Coordinators in terms of areas affected and also the areas at risk.

He further explained that chemical distribution is also dependent on the number of farmers in a given district because the more the number of farmers the more the infestation.

The chemicals distributed from the Provincial Office to District Agricultural Coordinators in the province and subsequently to farmers should be strictly for free and not for sale.

Dr. Choombe also observed that farmers should realise that the chemicals are an emergency measure and they are also expected to buy their own chemicals to assist in controlling and containing the pest.

He disclosed that his office has received reports of Fall Army Worm attaches on field crops from most districts in Southern Province adding that infestation is at the small level.

The PACO further pointed out that so far the crop stand in the province is very good for the 2020/2021 season noting that if there will be no floods the province anticipates a bumper harvest.

Dr. Choombe said most of the maize in the field is green and not yellow as it has received fertilizer.

The recipient districts of the Fall Army Worm chemicals as Kazungula, Livingstone, Zimba, Kalomo, Choma, and Sinazongwe.

Others are Pemba, Namwala, Gwembe, Monze, Chikankata, Mazabuka, and Siavonga.

Previous articleRobin Siame:GBFC Thursty To End Winless Drought

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Government distributes 7,000 litres of chemicals to fight Army Worms in Southern province

The ministry of Agriculture has dispatched seven thousand litres of Fall Army Worm chemicals to fight against the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Government reaffirms commitment to rehabilitate damaged Infrastructure

General News Chief Editor - 1
Government has reaffirmed its commitment to find modalities to rehabilitate infrastructure that have been destroyed by heavy rains especially in Northern province. ...
Read more

28 people died in RTA during New Year holiday

General News Chief Editor - 10
At least 28 people have died in the 225 road traffic accidents that occurred during the 2021 New Year holiday. Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo confirmed...
Read more

Comprehensive Sexual Education yielding results

General News editor - 11
A Senior education standards officer in Solwezi district in North Western Province says the cooperation between the Ministries of General Education and Health is...
Read more

Body of tourist who fell into Victoria Falls gorge found

General News editor - 26
The body of a 40 year old man from Harare who fell into the 108-meter-deep Victoria Falls chasm while on holiday on New Years’...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.