The Kabwe Municipal Council (KMC) has closed some business houses, including Shoprite chain store for violating the Covid-19 health guidelines.

KMC Assistant Public Relations Manager, Nancy Chenga, has confirmed that Shoprite, Kabwe Pharmacy, Termites Butchery and Zambeef were temporally closed yesterday for not complying with Covid-19 health guidelines.

Ms. Chenga said the affected stores were found violating social distancing, lacked hand washing facilities at their entrances and entertained improperly masked customers.

She said the closure was effected under the statutory instrument 21 and 22 of 2020 that provides for Covid-19 preventive measures.

“The municipality working hand-in-hand with Kabwe District Health Office (KDHO) will continue to conduct random spot checks for compliance purposes. Those who will be found abrogating the laws under Statutory Instrument (SI) 21 and 22 of 2020 on Covid-19 will be penalized accordingly,” she said.

She has warned that stern action will be taken against shop owners failing to strictly adhere to Covid-19 guidelines including closure of their businesses.

She added that the affected business houses were re-opened after a meeting with the council officials and representatives from affected business houses.

She has since reminded shop owners and members of the general public to ensure compliance to the Covid-19 guidelines to prevent the further spread of the viral disease.