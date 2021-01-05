9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, January 5, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Kabwe Shoprite, Zambeef temporarily closed for violating Covid-19 guidelines

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
Headlines Kabwe Shoprite, Zambeef temporarily closed for violating Covid-19 guidelines
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Kabwe Municipal Council (KMC) has closed some business houses, including Shoprite chain store for violating the Covid-19 health guidelines.

KMC Assistant Public Relations Manager, Nancy Chenga, has confirmed that Shoprite, Kabwe Pharmacy, Termites Butchery and Zambeef were temporally closed yesterday for not complying with Covid-19 health guidelines.

Ms. Chenga said the affected stores were found violating social distancing, lacked hand washing facilities at their entrances and entertained improperly masked customers.

She said the closure was effected under the statutory instrument 21 and 22 of 2020 that provides for Covid-19 preventive measures.

“The municipality working hand-in-hand with Kabwe District Health Office (KDHO) will continue to conduct random spot checks for compliance purposes. Those who will be found abrogating the laws under Statutory Instrument (SI) 21 and 22 of 2020 on Covid-19 will be penalized accordingly,” she said.

She has warned that stern action will be taken against shop owners failing to strictly adhere to Covid-19 guidelines including closure of their businesses.

She added that the affected business houses were re-opened after a meeting with the council officials and representatives from affected business houses.

She has since reminded shop owners and members of the general public to ensure compliance to the Covid-19 guidelines to prevent the further spread of the viral disease.

Previous articleNkana Make Late Trip to Angola

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Kabwe Shoprite, Zambeef temporarily closed for violating Covid-19 guidelines

The Kabwe Municipal Council (KMC) has closed some business houses, including Shoprite chain store for violating the Covid-19 health...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

HH asks Human Human Rights Commission to investigate Gross Human Rights Violations by the State police

Headlines Chief Editor - 30
United party For national Development (UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema has asked the Human Rights Commission of Zambia to investigate the Extra-judicial killings and gross...
Read more

ZAF Gulfstream cannot be sold-ZAF

Headlines Chief Editor - 88
The Zambia Air Force (ZAF) has clarified that the Gulfstream G-650 aircraft cannot be sold as it is against the laws that govern the...
Read more

Government Orders Private Schools that have Opened Schools to Close Immediately

Headlines Chief Editor - 40
General Education Permanent Secretary in charge of technical services Jobbicks Kalumba has issued an ultimatum to all private schools who have opened schools to...
Read more

Fred M’membe’s Socialist Party defends the use of Red and Yellow Colours in the Party’s Branding

Headlines Chief Editor - 19
The Socialist Party of Zambia has defended its use of the red and yellow colour branding of its party after concerns have been raised...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.