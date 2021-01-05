9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, January 5, 2021
Nkana Make Late Trip to Angola

Nkana travelled to Angola for Wednesday’s crucial CAF Champions League match against Petro Atletico after being bailed out by President Edgar Lungu.

President Lungu on Monday donated $100,000 to Nkana, who are reportedly struggling financially ahead of the Luanda trip.

Club vice President Patrick Njovu said the money would help Nkana to fulfill the CAF assignment.

“We were given $100,000 which is K2.1million. The money has really helped and we will manage to go to Angola,” Njovu said.

Kalampa left for Angola on Tuesday morning on a chartered flight.

The two teams drew 1-1 in the first leg match of the first round played in Kitwe two weeks ago.

The return leg is scheduled to kick off at 18h00.

Previous articleGovernment distributes 7,000 litres of chemicals to fight Army Worms in Southern province

