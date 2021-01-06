Green Eagles coach Aggrey Chiyangi has conceded they paid the price for failing to use home advantage following another early continental exit.

Eagles exited the 2020/2021 CAF Confederation Cup in the second round after losing 1-0 away on Tuesday in Cameroon to Cotonsport.

The result saw Eagles eliminated 3-0 on aggregate following a 2-0 home loss in the first leg on December 23 at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

“What is important is we really need to understand that when you play these games; CAF Confederation Cup or CSF Champions league, the home games are very, very important. You have to do everything possible to win the home games because when you go away, they are so many things that happen,” Chiyangi said.

Chiyangi also added that it did not help that they had to undergo another set of Covid-19 test despite having valid certificates and later saw four players withdrawn after testing positive.

“And then with the coming in of the Covid, some teams are going to get an advantage which is not good for football so they are other things coming to the pitch,” Chiyangi said.

“We really have to understand that playing in these competitions you really need to have a cutting edge in the team because football is all about scoring goals and winning.

“If we are not scoring goals then we really have to work hard and see how possible we can make it a reality that the team starts to score goals.”

And so, continental group stage qualification continues to elude Eagles for a third successive time after making their African debut in the 2018/2019 season in the same competition.