Chaos erupted at the Chililabombwe District Administration following the death and burial of a man who had tested positive to the coronavirus (COVID-19) recently resulting in a protest.

The deceased was buried by government officials as per health guideline but the move angered the family members and other mourners who alleged that he was buried without their consent thus being denied a befitting send off.

The deceased’s relatives and other mourners gathered in large numbers at the District Commissioner’s office prompting Police reinforcement to prevent any possible unrest.

They, among other demands, wanted the body of the deceased to be exhumed so that they can be given a chance to bury as they disputed the fact that he had tested positive to the novel coronavirus.

However, Chililabombwe District Commissioner Roy Ngosa confirmed that the deceased had tested positive to the virus and it is government’s responsibility to take charge of COVID-19 deaths.

Meanwhile, the Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) has expressed concern over the escalating number of Covid-19 cases in Western Province.

Speaking at a press briefing at Saa Kuta in Limulunga Royal Village today, BRE Ngambela (Prime Minister) Manyando Mukela said since COVID-19 broke out in the country last year, Western Province had been recording smaller numbers of cases of the killer disease.

Ngambela Mukela says it is now worrying the Royal establishment that towards the end of last year-to-date the number of cases being recorded is rising tremendously.

Ngambela Mukela says the situation was very worrying and has since called on the people in the province to strictly stick to the Covid-19 health preventive guidelines in order to avoid getting infected with the pandemic.

“Covid-19 was spreading easily and faster if people did not heed to health protocols hence the need to do so as the disease was deadly such that it could affect the productivity of the province, “ he said.

The Ngambela disclosed that he invited the Ministry of Health staff to the palace to test for Covid-19.

He has consequently encouraged everyone in the province to go for testing.