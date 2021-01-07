Zambia thumped hosts Cameroon 2-0 at the Four-nation pre-CHAN tournament in Yaoundé, Cameroon on Thursday evening.

A goal each from attacker Collins Sikombe and defender Zachariah Chilongoshi helped Zambia to finish second at the competition won by Uganda.

Sikombe opened the scoring three minutes after the break to net his third goal of the competition.

Chilongoshi put the lead beyond Cameroon’s reach in the 59th minute as Zambia recovered from Monday’s 2-0 loss to Uganda.

Meanwhile, Zambia have finished second at the tournament with four points, three behind champions Uganda.

Niger emerged third with four points and hosts Cameroon finished at the foot with a point.

Coach Micho started with Lameck Siame in goal while the defence was manned by Clement Mwape, Adrian Chama, Benedict Chepeshi and Zachariah Chilongoshi.

Paul Katema was deployed in the midfield alongside Benson Sakala and Kelvin Kapumbu with the attackers being Collins Sikombe, Moses Phiri and Emmanuel Chabula.