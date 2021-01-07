Nkana coach Kelvin Kaindu admits they still have challenges to overcome heading into Friday’s draws in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Nkana, who were relegated to the CAF Confederation Cup after a 2-1 aggregate CAF Champions League pre-group stage loss to Petro Atletico of Angola, will know their last 32 opponents when the draws are made in Cairo on January 8.

No Zambian club will go into the CAF Champions League group stage draws after Nkana followed Forest Rangers out following the latter’s preliminary round exit in December.

“I think everyone wanted us to stay in the Champions League and progress to the group stage but it is just unfortunate that we have lost,” Kaindu said.

“Now, coming to the CAF Confederation Cup, it is not also easy and I think you also have to prepare well, look at the teams that are there and look at the teams from the Champions League.

“The Confederation Cup is also never easy, what we have probably learnt is lets us learn to try and use maximum advantage when we are playing at home- and probably get a victory playing at home.”