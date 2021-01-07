9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, January 7, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Labour Ministry give Oriental Quarries 7 day ultimatum after workers go 3 months without pay

By Chief Editor
41 views
1
General News Labour Ministry give Oriental Quarries 7 day ultimatum after workers go...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security has given Oriental Quarries and Shaan Carriers Limited a seven day ultimatum to submit a status report on salary arrears and abuse of workers.

Ministry of Labour and Social Security Commissioner Given Mutengwa explained that the government will not take kindly to any employers who breach the Labour Laws.

Mr Mutengwa stated that his office is in receipt of complaints from workers of Oriental Quarries which boarder on unpaid salaries, lack of work suits and lack of care for workers who get injured on duty.

The Labour Commissioner made the remarks yesterday when he led a team of inspectors, who carried out random inspections on Oriental Quarries and Shaan Carriers limited.

“Financial difficulties are determined by the Ministry of Labour and Social Security and not your office, so the claims that you have liquidity difficulties momentarily do not add up. I urge you to approach my office to be conversant with the legal framework and know one should brag that they have connections with the government and use that to the detriment of workers as doing so is acting outside the law,” he advised.

And Oriental Quarries General Manager Karunanithi Karuppuchamy who labored to clarify the issues raised by the commissioner, admitted that his company owes the employees three months salary arrears.

Mr Karuppuchamy assured the team from the ministry that his company remains committed to settling all the differences with the all the 700 direct employees.

“We are owing workers three months salary arrears, with NAPSA and ZRA as well as workers compensation we are remitting though we are not up to date but we remain committed to meeting the obligations even in the wake of COVID-19 will still endeavor to do the needful in line with the law,” he assured.

At Shaan Carriers Limited, situated in Matero, the Labour Commissioner took management to task, to resolve the challenges that drivers among other employees are facing at the company.

Mr Mutengwa explained that he received a letter from employees of Shaan Carriers who complained of lacking the union and human resources department, signing blank contracts and use of vulgar language among others.

Here, the Labour Commissioner directed Shaan Carriers management to pay back the money deducted from workers due to burst tyres and provision of protective clothing as that is the sole responsibility of management.

“You should make sure that your 25 employees here have a union that is certified and refund them the money your office was deducting for burst tyres and use of protective clothing as that is your responsibility. The use of vulgar Language is something that should not be tolerated and anyone that does so is in conflict with the law and should there be halted,” he charged.

In response, General Manager Charles Chikwanda explained that his company will comply with the directives in line with the labour laws.

Mr Chikwanda assured the commissioner that the office of the human resource will be established but denied having used vulgar language, saying that he does not know how to use unpalatable language.

Previous articleKitwe council to monitor residents’ compliance to Covid-19 health guidelines
Next articleBurial of a Deceased COVID-19 patient by Government Officers triggers Protest

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

I have not at any time lifted the directive to adhere to COVID-19 public health measures-President Lungu

President Edgar Lungu says he has not at any time lifted the directive to adhere to COVID-19 public health...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Kitwe council to monitor residents’ compliance to Covid-19 health guidelines

General News Chief Editor - 1
The Kitwe City Council will soon start monitoring compliance levels to the Covid-19 health regulations among residents in order to prevent the spread of...
Read more

Copperbelt Province Covid-19 mass sensitization to commence

General News Chief Editor - 4
The Copperbelt Province Health Team will this week start meeting various community groupings such as churches, traders and commuters to educate them on the...
Read more

Increased Number of Tavern Operators Openly Selling Kachasu raises Concern

General News Chief Editor - 13
Civic leaders in Kapiri Mposhi district have raised concern over the increased number of tavern operators openly selling locally brewed beer commonly known...
Read more

DEC rehabilitates 42 ‘70 Babies’ gang members

General News Chief Editor - 15
The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) in Mufulira district on the Copperbelt province has successfully rehabilitated 42 members of the "70 Babies" gang that...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.