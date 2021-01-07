9.5 C
Headlines
Updated:

President Lungu on the Copperbelt for a 3 Day Working Visit

By Chief Editor
41 views
5
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President, Edgar Lungu has arrived in Ndola on the Copperbelt Province for a three-day working visit. President Lungu who is expected to inspect a series of developmental projects within the province landed at Ndola’s Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport around 10:00 hrs.

The Head of State will proceed on a tour of projects in the province. President Lungu will on Saturday congregate with Christians at one of the Seventh Day Adventist Churches in Kitwe before departure for Lusaka later in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, President Edgar Lungu has urged the Clergy to preach unity among the people across the country, during the run-up to the general elections in August this year.

President Lungu has noted that people with different political affiliations meet during Church gatherings hence the need for the Clergy to encourage them with words that promote peace and unity to prevent them from being distracted by politicians.

President Lungu says there is nothing wrong with politicians talking to believers about their political ambition, but there is everything wrong to incite them against each other in the quest to become leaders or provide governance.

“Wherever you are you find people come into churches from different political parties, but they have one God so try to use that teaching to unite them so that at the end of the day they don’t get distracted by politicians who really want to use them to get political power,” he says.

The President said this in Lusaka today when Reformed Church of Zambia (RCZ) Synod moderators called on him at State House.

The Head of State said his government is always full of joy to receive religious leaders as it provides both the government and the Church to discuss various issues of national development.

The President stated that government appreciates the various programmes running by the RCZ in areas of health and those which are educational in nature.

“What you are doing is supposed to be done by us but alone we can’t so we appreciate and we are not ashamed to say we will continue supporting you, in the process we are supporting our people. Where you have provided education and health services, we will partner with you,” he said.

Meanwhile, RCZ Synod Moderator Ackson Banda said the church appreciates government’s commitment to the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation and October 18th as a National Day of prayer.

Reverend Banda stated that the RCZ also appreciates the love and support that government continues to demonstrate towards the church and pledged support to government in serving the people of Zambia by uplifting their welfare and eradicating poverty.

And Minister of Religious Affairs and National Guidance Godfridah Sumaili noted that the peace and sustenance that the country enjoyed despite all odds in 2020 can only be attributed to the hands of God.

Reverend Sumaili said she is persuaded that the same God will grant President Lungu and the entire nation favour even in the year 2021.

