The 2020/2021 FAZ Super Division season resumes this Friday after a fortnight break when Zanaco visit Kabwe Warriors in a Midlands derby at Godfrey ‘Ucar’ Chitalu Stadium in Kabwe.

Zanaco head into the game at number three on 18 points from twelve games played.

Victory on January 8 will see Zanaco take a one point lead for at least 24 hours, relegating Prison Leopards to second spot.

Prison will only be back in action this Sunday away in Lusaka against Napsa Stars.

But The Bankers head to Kabwe without prominent strikers Moses Phiri and Roger Kola who are away in Cameroon on CHAN 2021 duty with Chipolopolo.

The leagues current leading scorer Phiri has 8 goals while Kola has five goals this season.

Zanaco also return to action seeking to bounce back from a 2-1 away loss at fifth positioned Power Dynamos on December 27.

Meanwhile, Warriors return to action on the back of a six-match unbeaten run in which period they have gathered three wins and as many draws.

Interestingly, Warriors are just three points behind Zanaco despite their number eight placing and a home win will potentially move them fourth place but with an inferior goal difference to their guests.

Warriors also trace their last Midlands derby loss at Ucar to Sepetmber2018 when they lost 1-0 but have since them won two home games.