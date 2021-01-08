FAZ Presidential candidate, football administrator and retired referee Joseph Nkole has died at the age of 67 in Lusaka after an illness.

Nkole was one of three candidates in the FAZ presidential race together with incumbent Andrew Kamanga and former vice President Emmanuel Munaile.

His death has been announced by the daughter Chileshe in a statement issued on Friday morning.

“The Nkole family would like to inform all relatives and friends that their beloved Husband, Father and Grandfather Mr Joseph Nkole went to be with the Lord on Friday 8th January 2021 at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital, Lusaka after a short illness,” Chileshe stated.

Nkole was on the life support machine from Monday.

“Due to the current Covid 19 situation prevailing in the country there will be no funeral gathering. Only a few close relatives will be invited in person to attend the funeral Mass and burial.”

Nkole served as a FAZ executive committee member from 2004 to 2008.

He was once President of the defunct Referees Association of Zambia (RAZ).

Nkole was also a regional FIFA and CAF accredited match commissioner.

Away from football, Nkole was serving as the Executive Director of the Cotton Association of Zambia until his death.