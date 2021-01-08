9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, January 8, 2021
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

FAZ Presidential Candidate Joseph Nkole Dies

By sports
41 views
1
Sports Feature Sports FAZ Presidential Candidate Joseph Nkole Dies
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

FAZ Presidential candidate, football administrator and retired referee Joseph Nkole has died at the age of 67 in Lusaka after an illness.

Nkole was one of three candidates in the FAZ presidential race together with incumbent Andrew Kamanga and former vice President Emmanuel Munaile.

His death has been announced by the daughter Chileshe in a statement issued on Friday morning.

“The Nkole family would like to inform all relatives and friends that their beloved Husband, Father and Grandfather Mr Joseph Nkole went to be with the Lord on Friday 8th January 2021 at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital, Lusaka after a short illness,” Chileshe stated.

Nkole was on the life support machine from Monday.

“Due to the current Covid 19 situation prevailing in the country there will be no funeral gathering. Only a few close relatives will be invited in person to attend the funeral Mass and burial.”

Nkole served as a FAZ executive committee member from 2004 to 2008.

He was once President of the defunct Referees Association of Zambia (RAZ).

Nkole was also a regional FIFA and CAF accredited match commissioner.

Away from football, Nkole was serving as the Executive Director of the Cotton Association of Zambia until his death.

Previous articleUNZA mourns Professor Kumar Baboo’s untimely death
Next articleNevers Mumba urges President Lungu to reject COVID-19 vaccines until local verifications are done

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

FAZ presidential hopeful Joseph Nkole dies

FAZ presidential aspirant Joseph Nkole has died. Nkole died in the early hours of Friday at Levy Mwanawasa hospital. He was...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Chipolopolo Beat Cameroon To Finish 2nd in Pre-CHAN Friendly Tournament

Feature Sports sports - 4
Zambia thumped hosts Cameroon 2-0 at the Four-nation pre-CHAN tournament in Yaoundé, Cameroon on Thursday evening. A goal each from attacker Collins Sikombe and defender...
Read more

Zanaco Seek Top Spot in Midlands Derby

Feature Sports sports - 0
The 2020/2021 FAZ Super Division season resumes this Friday after a fortnight break when Zanaco visit Kabwe Warriors in a Midlands derby...
Read more

Kaindu: Nkana Must Work Hard in CAF Confederation Cup

Feature Sports sports - 3
Nkana coach Kelvin Kaindu admits they still have challenges to overcome heading into Friday's draws in the CAF Confederation Cup. Nkana, who were relegated to...
Read more

Nkana Exit Champions League, Mayuka Keeps Napsa Stars Shining

Feature Sports sports - 5
Nkana have been eliminated from the CAF Champions League while 2012 AFCON hero Emmanuel Mayuka has kept Napsa Stars league stage dreams alive after...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.