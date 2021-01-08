9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, January 8, 2021
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

N/W Forestry, Lands Departments exceeded their non-tax revenue collection targets for 2020

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
Rural News N/W Forestry, Lands Departments exceeded their non-tax revenue collection targets for 2020
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

North-western Province Permanent Secretary, Willies Mangimela has praised the departments of forestry and lands in the province for exceeding their non-tax revenue collection targets for 2020 despite the advent of Covid-19.

The forestry department collected over K25 million, exceeding its target to raise K17 million while the lands department collected a total of K10.9 million against its target of K3.9 million last year.

Mr. Mangimela disclosed this in Solwezi today during the official hand over of four motor vehicles to the two departments.

The forestry department has received three motor vehicles comprising of one Toyota Hilux and two 4 x 4 Nissan Hard Body vehicles while the lands department has been given one Isuzu motor vehicle all valued at K2.6 million.

“These vehicles will be used for revenue generation and out of this hard work, government decided to encourage us by procuring us these brand new motor vehicles to increase on revenue generation to boost the treasury,” he said.

Mr. Mangimela has encouraged the two departments to double their efforts this year to generate more revenue for the government saying the new motor vehicles will enhance the mobility of officers.

He said the forestry department has been given a target to raise K22 million this year but said he would appreciate more if it raises about K50 million.

Mr .Mangimela has since urged the two departments to ensure the motor vehicles are used for the intended purpose and warned that punitive action will be taken against any officer found abusing the motor vehicles for personal gain.

“The motor vehicles should be specifically for revenue generation and not any other purposes,” he said.

He also urged the two departments to ensure that the new motor vehicles are insured in accordance with the law.

“All departments under provincial administration should insure their motor vehicles and if they don’t insure the motor vehicles, I will surcharge them,” he said.

And Principal Forestry Officer, Maxwell Phiri thanked government for buying three new motor vehicles for the department in the province saying they will greatly help in enhancing forest rules enforcement and revenue collection.

Mr. Phiri assured the Permanent Secretary that the motor vehicles will be used for the intended purpose to enforce compliance and increase revenue collection.

Meanwhile, Provincial Lands Officer, Chisha Nsunge also expressed gratitude to government for procuring a brand new motor vehicle for the department and pledged to ensure that the motor vehicle is not abused but used for the intended purpose.

Previous articleNdola Teaching Hospital Allegedly Charging K100 more for newly born babies with deformities

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

N/W Forestry, Lands Departments exceeded their non-tax revenue collection targets for 2020

North-western Province Permanent Secretary, Willies Mangimela has praised the departments of forestry and lands in the province for...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Fatal Malnutrition cases among under-fives in the in Lundazi raises Concern

Rural News Chief Editor - 4
World Vision Nutrition Coordinator Ignatius Kaunda in Lundazi Town, Eastern province, has expressed concern on the growing number of fatal malnutrition cases among under-fives...
Read more

People Allegedly Refusing to get Tested for Covid-19 in Northern Province

Rural News Chief Editor - 26
While government continues advising the general public to abide by its COVI-19 guidelines, such as wearing of face masks and voluntary testing ,...
Read more

Northern Province receives chemicals to battle army worms attaching maize fields

Rural News Chief Editor - 7
The Ministry of Agriculture in Northern Province has received 9,000 litres of chemicals to fight fall army worms that are attacking maize fields in...
Read more

Illicit beer drinking among youths in Mambwe worry Chief Mnkhanya

Rural News Chief Editor - 19
Chief Mnkhanya of the Kunda people in Mambwe District says most young people in his chiefdom have become unproductive because they have taken to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.