North-western Province Permanent Secretary, Willies Mangimela has praised the departments of forestry and lands in the province for exceeding their non-tax revenue collection targets for 2020 despite the advent of Covid-19.

The forestry department collected over K25 million, exceeding its target to raise K17 million while the lands department collected a total of K10.9 million against its target of K3.9 million last year.

Mr. Mangimela disclosed this in Solwezi today during the official hand over of four motor vehicles to the two departments.

The forestry department has received three motor vehicles comprising of one Toyota Hilux and two 4 x 4 Nissan Hard Body vehicles while the lands department has been given one Isuzu motor vehicle all valued at K2.6 million.

“These vehicles will be used for revenue generation and out of this hard work, government decided to encourage us by procuring us these brand new motor vehicles to increase on revenue generation to boost the treasury,” he said.

Mr. Mangimela has encouraged the two departments to double their efforts this year to generate more revenue for the government saying the new motor vehicles will enhance the mobility of officers.

He said the forestry department has been given a target to raise K22 million this year but said he would appreciate more if it raises about K50 million.

Mr .Mangimela has since urged the two departments to ensure the motor vehicles are used for the intended purpose and warned that punitive action will be taken against any officer found abusing the motor vehicles for personal gain.

“The motor vehicles should be specifically for revenue generation and not any other purposes,” he said.

He also urged the two departments to ensure that the new motor vehicles are insured in accordance with the law.

“All departments under provincial administration should insure their motor vehicles and if they don’t insure the motor vehicles, I will surcharge them,” he said.

And Principal Forestry Officer, Maxwell Phiri thanked government for buying three new motor vehicles for the department in the province saying they will greatly help in enhancing forest rules enforcement and revenue collection.

Mr. Phiri assured the Permanent Secretary that the motor vehicles will be used for the intended purpose to enforce compliance and increase revenue collection.

Meanwhile, Provincial Lands Officer, Chisha Nsunge also expressed gratitude to government for procuring a brand new motor vehicle for the department and pledged to ensure that the motor vehicle is not abused but used for the intended purpose.