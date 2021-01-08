A Ndola-based pharmacist Jerome Kanyika has advised the government to withdraw syphilis test kits being distributed to health centers countrywide.

Mr. Kanyika is of the view that investigations conducted by pharmacists across the country have shown that the kits are faulty as the don’t give correct results.

“The test kits are giving incorrect and inconsistent results, if you test a sample, the result can show positive on a negative person and vice versa.” Mr Kanyika said.

He noted that patients are being asked to start taking antibiotics which may result in resistance to such drugs and reduce effectiveness of proven treatment for Sexually Transmitted Infections ( STIs).

It is disheartening to see the country commemorate antimicrobial resistance awareness week with such situations obtaining on the ground, observed the pharmacist.

Mr Kanyika said the use of the faulty syphilis test kits in most hospitals and clinics in the provincial capital poses a great danger to human life.

He added that government and other relevant authorities must take the supplier of the faulty test kits to book and this should serve as a warning to other suppliers to safe guard the lives of the Zambians.