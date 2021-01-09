Popular Greek-Zambian house music DJ and Producer El Mukuka has signed an artist deal with Ultra Records, one of the world’s largest dance music labels. Ultra Records is headquartered in New York City and home to household names such as Kygo, Steve Aoki, Black Coffee and Benny Benassi. The 28 year old DJ first appeared on the Zambian scene as a teenage rapper and producer in 2008 on the popular TV show “Smooth Talk” hosted by Innocent Kalaluka before switching to house music exclusively in 2013 with his debut release “Heart” that won him a ZNBC Born n’ Bred Music Video Award and country-wide recognition. After travelling to Boston to pursue his music education at the prestigious Berklee College of Music, Mukuka returned to Zambia and in 2016 released his first international hit entitled “Bottle of Loneliness” that charted in several countries around the world including: Spain, Argentina, Russia, Estonia and Zambia.

El Mukuka holds an impressive discography with high-level collaborations and releases on top labels around the world. His rigorous touring life has seen him perform all across the African continent playing at clubs, festivals and private parties including a keynote performance in 2020 at the largest dance music festival on the continent, Ultra Music Festival South Africa. El Mukuka’s appreciation and love for his two diverse cultures has not only enriched his identity but also inspired him as an artist. The rising African star has been a true pioneer in the Zambian music industry and is best known for fusing Kalindula music with Western deep house & pop. With his international career quickly taking off, Mukuka is set to pave the way for Zambian musicians to penetrate the international music market and to raise the Zambian flag around the world.