Red Arrows recovery continued on Saturday when they beat hosts Buildcon to collect their second straight league win.

Arrows beat Buildcon 2-1 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola to hand the early season pacesetters their third straight defeat of the season.

Francis Simwanza struck a left-footed shot in the 20th minute to put Arrows ahead.

But four minutes later, Chipolopolo striker Brian Mwila headed-in the equalizer off a Shadreck Musonda cross in his first match back after three quiet seasons in Europe.

However, veteran striker James Chamanga refused to be eclipsed and struck in the 33rd minute when he powered he was way through two Buildcon defenders before beating goalkeeper Benson Mwale.

Arrows are ninth on 15 points, just three points behind fourth placed Buildcon from 10 and 12 games played respectively.

In Lumwana, Lumwana Radiants won their first game under new coach Tenant Chembo after losing his first three matches when they beat Green Buffaloes 1-0 via Felix Nyaende goal.

In Kafue, visitors Indeni threw away a one-nil first half lead to finish 1-1 away against fellow promoted side Young Green Eagles.

Moses Phiri put Indeni ahead in the 8th minute but Young Green Eagles leveled from the spot in the 68th minute through Andrew Phiri.

2020/2021 FAZ SUPER DIVISION

WEEK 12

08/01/2021

Kabwe Warriors 1-Zanaco 2

09/01/2021

Lumwana Radiants 1-Green Buffaloes 0

Buildcon 1 -Red Arrows 2

Young Green Eagles 1-Indeni 1

10/01/2021

Napsa Stars-Prison Leopards

Forest Rangers-Kitwe United

20/01/2021

Lusaka Dynamos-Green Eagles

POSTPONED:

Zesco United-Nkwazi

Nkana-Power Dynamos