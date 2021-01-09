9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, January 9, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Speaker of the National Assembly Tests Positive for COVID 19

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
General News Speaker of the National Assembly Tests Positive for COVID 19
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini has tested positive for COVID 19.

Dr. Matibini who confirmed the development to ZNBC News in a statement today said he is currently in isolation and being managed from his home.

And the speaker has dispelled rumors suggesting that he is in a critical condition and requiring oxygen following his positive COVID 19 test.

Dr. Matibini said he is in high spirits and on the mend as he has continued to follow all guidelines and instructions from the healthcare team whom he has described as professional.

He said the COVID-19 causing virus is vicious, has no boundaries and is not selective of social status.

The Speaker has advised citizens to take the disease seriously because it has the potential to disrupt the lives of many people.

Dr. Matibini further said the control and prevention of Covid-19 requires national unity and collective responsibility.

He said taking such measures can help Zambia fight the further spread of the deadly disease.

Dr. Matibini has also cautioned citizens against ignoring health guidelines but continue to follow them to avoid contracting the disease.

Previous articleNapsa Stars Welcome Gor Mahia Challenge and Zesco United Duo

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Speaker of the National Assembly Tests Positive for COVID 19

Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini has tested positive for COVID 19. Dr. Matibini who confirmed the development to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Ndola council releases K320,000 for building Pamodzi market

General News Chief Editor - 7
The Ndola City Council has released K320, 000 for the construction of Pamodzi habitant modern market shelter and an ablution block. Pamodzi Councillor...
Read more

Some Councils are ignoring my Ministry over Covid-19 measures, complains Charles Banda

General News Chief Editor - 18
Local Government Minister Dr. Charles Banda says some instructions being issued on covid-19 preventive measures by some local authorities have not been cleared by...
Read more

Criminals who committed violent acts of terror against US democracy will be held accountable, says US Embassy in Zambia

General News Chief Editor - 13
  The United States Embassy in Lusaka has said that the criminals who committed violent acts of terror against US democracy yesterday will be held...
Read more

Lifuka questions President Lungu’s silence over Honey Bee scandal

General News Chief Editor - 25
Transparency International Zambia President Reuben Lifuka has questioned why President Edgar Lungu is silent over the Honey Been Pharmacy procurement scandal. Mr Lifuka who is...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.