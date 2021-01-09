Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini has tested positive for COVID 19.

Dr. Matibini who confirmed the development to ZNBC News in a statement today said he is currently in isolation and being managed from his home.

And the speaker has dispelled rumors suggesting that he is in a critical condition and requiring oxygen following his positive COVID 19 test.

Dr. Matibini said he is in high spirits and on the mend as he has continued to follow all guidelines and instructions from the healthcare team whom he has described as professional.

He said the COVID-19 causing virus is vicious, has no boundaries and is not selective of social status.

The Speaker has advised citizens to take the disease seriously because it has the potential to disrupt the lives of many people.

Dr. Matibini further said the control and prevention of Covid-19 requires national unity and collective responsibility.

He said taking such measures can help Zambia fight the further spread of the deadly disease.

Dr. Matibini has also cautioned citizens against ignoring health guidelines but continue to follow them to avoid contracting the disease.