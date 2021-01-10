9.5 C
Chipolopolo Face Libya in Last Pre-CHAN Friendly

By sports
Chipolopolo will play Libya in midweek in their last pre-2021 CHAN friendly.

Coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic said Chipolopolo will play the 2014 CHAN champions in Douala on January 13.

“On Wednesday we shall play have two of our teams against two teams of Libya in a friendly match at Japoma Stadium in Douala,” Micho said.

Japoma will be Libya’s Group B base where they will duel against Congo-Brazzaville, Niger and record two-time CHAN champions DR Congo.

“That will be our last test and after that test we will know which players are competitors and to keep them up and polish their levels for competitiveness so that they are ready for Tanzania on January 19,” Micho said.

“Those who are not, we will also work on them so that we have a competitive team that will represent Zambian football in the best possible way.”

Zambia have already played three friendlies in Yaoundé since arriving in Cameroon on December 31 after drawing 3-3 win Niger on January 2, losing 2-0 to Uganda on January 4 before beating the CHAN hosts Cameroon 2-0 on January 7.

Chipolopolo are in Group D at CHAN that will be based in Limbe where they will face Tanzania on January 19, Guinea on January 23 and Namibia on January 27.

Tanzania and Guniea will play their final Group D match in Douala on January 27.

Previous articlePresident Lungu’s Visit to the Copperbelt was Productive and Very Successful-Nathan Chanda

Latest News

