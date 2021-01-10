9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, January 10, 2021
Continue your approach of not getting involved in partisan politics, Lungu tells SDA Church

By Chief Editor
President Edgar Lungu has encouraged the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church to continue with its approach of not getting involved in partisan politics.

The Head of state said that the SDA is one of the shining examples of how the Church should conduct its affairs when it comes to uniting people across the country. President Lungu said that the Church has continued embracing people with the view of promoting unity away from active politics.

President Lungu said that the growing trend where some Churches have decided to take part in partisan politics is not good for the country and that if this trend continues it has potential to destroy the country.

President Lungu who was accompanied by cabinet Ministers and other government officials said this when he attended the SDA Northern Zambia Union Conference in Kitwe.

And SDA Northern Zambia Union Conference President Samuel Sinyangwe urged church leaders to stick to their lane. Pastor Sinyangwe said the violence that happens in society should not be blamed on politicians alone but also the Church. He said Church leaders should preach love and peace if they do not want to see violence in society.

Pastor Sinyangwe said he is proud of the youths in the SDA Church because they know their role in society. He told the President Lungu during a sermon that if he finds someone causing trouble on the street then that person is not a real Adventist.

Previous articleCOVID-19 enforcement crack downs on bars and night clubs begins in Lusaka

