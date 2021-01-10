Opposition Leader Hakainde Hichilema has demanded that justice must prevail for citizens who were subjected to defective condoms and gloves supplied by honeybee pharmacy which he says is a crime against humanity.

Mr Hichilema is concerned that just like many other injustices that Zambians have been subjected to, nothing will be done to the known perpetrators of this crime against humanity.

He says he understands the public anger in reaction to the stench of alleged corruption coming from the ministry of health which awarded honeybee the contract to supply drugs, surgical gloves and other lifesaving items, authorized these for use and consumption, despite failing quality control tests.

And Mr Hichilema is saddened that even health workers who are working very hard sacrificing their lives have also been put in harm’s way by this regime that gave them defective personal protective equipment.

Below is the full statement

PRESS STATEMENT

10th January 2021

WE DEMAND JUSTICE FOR VICTIMS OF MINISTRY OF HEALTH/HONEYBEE CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY

We fully understand the public anger in reaction to the stench of corruption coming from the Ministry of Health (MoH). They awarded HoneyBee the contract to supply drugs, surgical gloves and other lifesaving items, authorised these for use and consumption, despite failing quality control tests.

We are also cognizant that just like many other injustices that our people have been subjected to, nothing will be done to the known perpetrators of this crime against humanity.

An evil regime does not choose on whom to inflict pain or exploit. These unsafe medical supplies are being used and consumed by everyone regardless of political affiliation, while those involved are enjoying the loot.

The sad situation that has now been created is where citizens are losing confidence in our country’s health care services. This loss of trust subsequently endangers the lives of our citizens as they resort to seeking healthcare from unregistered and unregulated medical providers.

It saddens us greatly to learn that even our health workers who are working very hard sacrificing their lives have also been put in harm’s way by this regime that gave them defective personal protective equipment. This action by the PF government is not only reckless, but criminal as it amounts to crimes against Zambians.

Hakainde Hakainde

UPND President

Meanwhile, UPND Lusaka Province Youth Chairperson, Anderson Banda has said that the PF led Government must take responsibility and immediately compensate the victims of expired drugs and condoms.

The Honey Bee Pharmacy scandal, in which expired drugs and condoms to the tune of US$17 million were supplied to the Ministry of Health, sums up the numerous scandals that the Dr Chilufya led health ministry has been embroiled in since PF assumed public office in 2011.

Speaking when he featured on Joy FM’s Talking Point this morning, Mr Banda pointed out that the failure by the PF Government to notice that simple drugs such as Panado and Coatem being administered on unsuspecting patients had expired meant Zambia was in a serious crisis.

“The PF must immediately compensate all the victims of the expired drugs and condoms. Honestly, if the Ministry of Health can’t determine whether simple drugs such as Paracetamol and Coatem have expired, that means the country is in a serious crisis.

Supplying Zambians with expired drugs and condoms knowingly by Dr Chitalu Chilufya is risking the lives of thousands of Zambians. We want Dr Chitalu Chilufya and his team at MoH to be fired for gross negligence,” he said.

Commenting on the second wave of the novel coronavirus that the world is currently grappling with, Mr Banda observed that had the PF taken the pandemic seriously when it first broke out, the country would have contained the virus.

He accused the PF of risking the lives of the people by down playing the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What has made the novel coronavirus issue worse is the PF hierarchy who politicised the pandemic when it broke out in 2019. The ones who are calling for strict adherence to COVID-19 regulations are the ones who are abrogating them. We have seen the Minister of Health, Dr Chitalu Chilufya going around the country with a large group of people in turn risking their lives. The PF also shared COVID-19 donations from well wishers,” he said.

He also laughed off assertions by PF that the infamous, gruesome murder of UPND’s Joseph Kaunda and State Prosecutor, Nsama Nsama Chipyoka on 23rd December last year was because they (UPND) caders were “unruly”.

“We are demanding like we have always that Kakoma Kanganja as Police Inspector General-IG-and Home Affairs Minister, Stephen Kampyongo be fired for gross negligence. We also demand the people behind the shooting of the two be brought to book. How can the Police fail to identify the people who killed Nsama Nsama and Kaunda?” wondered Mr Banda.

He has since warned newly appointed Deputy Inspector General of Police in Charge of Operations, Charity Katanga not to accept to be used as a tool of oppression by the PF