Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo and Muchinga Province Minister Malozo Sichone has tested positive to COVID 19.
Mr. Kampyongo was subjected to a test whilst on a tour of duty in Shiwangandu and has been put in isolation at Chinsali General Hospital where he is receiving treatment.
Home Affairs Public Relations Officer Nephas Chifuta has confirmed this in a statement to ZNBC news.
Mr. Chifuta said the ministry has since wished its Minister a quick recovery and God’s strength to his family during this hard time.
And Mr. Sichone who confirmed the development to ZANIS in Chinsali said he took a rapid COVID -19 test on Thursday at Chilonga mission hospital in Mpika.
He has since been quarantined at his home in Mpika and described his condition as stable .
Mr. Sichone who is also Isoka Member of Parliament, has advised people to always adhere to the health protocols put in place by the Ministry of health aimed at halting the further spread of the pandemic .
Mr. Sichone says the COVID -19 cases are on the rise again in Muchinga especially in Mpika and Nakonde districts.
He has since directed people of Muchinga to avoid public events such as weddings, kitchen parties, funerals, and church gatherings, among others.
And Muchinga Provincial Health Director Nero Chilembo has appealed to people in the province to take precaution measures to avoid contracting the deadly disease.
