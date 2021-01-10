9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, January 10, 2021
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Micho Defends His Decision to Axe Kapumbu

By sports
41 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Micho Defends His Decision to Axe Kapumbu
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chipolopolo coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic has defended his last minute decision to drop Zesco United defender Fackson Kapumbu.

Kapumbu was axed last Friday in Lusaka as he prepared to head to Cameroon together with the remaining call-ups who had missed the three friendlies in Yaoundé due to club commitments and administrative reasons.

The defender was a late call-up together with Nkana midfielder Harrison Chisala after they impressed for ‘The Rest Team’ against Micho’s “All Stars” on December 28 in Lusaka that ended 1-1.

Chisala has joined the CHAN camp in Cameroon.

“Fackson Kapumbu is an experienced and very good player, but in the pecking order, is third behind Zachariah Chilongoshi and Pride Mwansa and we are looking to cover in every position with two players,” Micho said.

“We know he can give us that dimension for set-pieces and crosses however we believe that in Albert Kangwanda, we have an option that could equally give us that dimension of the left-footed set-piece with good service and direct shooting on goal.

“Regrettably, we couldn’t include him in our squad but we are looking to count on him in the so many activities in front of us.

“We are looking forward to counting on him and we are wishing all the best at Zesco and we shall follow him and the door for him is always open.”

Previous articleChipolopolo Face Libya in Last Pre-CHAN Friendly

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Micho Defends His Decision to Axe Kapumbu

Chipolopolo coach Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic has defended his last minute decision to drop Zesco United defender Fackson Kapumbu. Kapumbu was...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Chipolopolo Face Libya in Last Pre-CHAN Friendly

Feature Sports sports - 0
Chipolopolo will play Libya in midweek in their last pre-2021 CHAN friendly. Coach Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic said Chipolopolo will play the 2014 CHAN champions in...
Read more

Forest Rangers Flatten Winless Kitwe United

Feature Sports sports - 3
Forest Rangers roared into the top four on Sunday following an easy 4-0 home victory over winless Kitwe United at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in...
Read more

Napsa Stars Cage Prison Leopards’ Rampaging Run

Feature Sports sports - 3
Napsa Stars rallied on Sunday to tame Prison Leopards' high-flying run following a 2-1 home win over the promoted side at Woodlands Stadium in...
Read more

Kaindu: Nkana Won’t Underrate Tihad Casablanca

Feature Sports sports - 1
Nkana coach Kelvin Kaindu says they will not underrate 2020/2021 CAF Confederation Cup pre-group stage opponents Tihad Casablanca just because they are a Moroccan...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.