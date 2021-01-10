Chipolopolo coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic has defended his last minute decision to drop Zesco United defender Fackson Kapumbu.

Kapumbu was axed last Friday in Lusaka as he prepared to head to Cameroon together with the remaining call-ups who had missed the three friendlies in Yaoundé due to club commitments and administrative reasons.

The defender was a late call-up together with Nkana midfielder Harrison Chisala after they impressed for ‘The Rest Team’ against Micho’s “All Stars” on December 28 in Lusaka that ended 1-1.

Chisala has joined the CHAN camp in Cameroon.

“Fackson Kapumbu is an experienced and very good player, but in the pecking order, is third behind Zachariah Chilongoshi and Pride Mwansa and we are looking to cover in every position with two players,” Micho said.

“We know he can give us that dimension for set-pieces and crosses however we believe that in Albert Kangwanda, we have an option that could equally give us that dimension of the left-footed set-piece with good service and direct shooting on goal.

“Regrettably, we couldn’t include him in our squad but we are looking to count on him in the so many activities in front of us.

“We are looking forward to counting on him and we are wishing all the best at Zesco and we shall follow him and the door for him is always open.”