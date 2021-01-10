Napsa Stars rallied on Sunday to tame Prison Leopards’ high-flying run following a 2-1 home win over the promoted side at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

Prison came into the match on the back of a four-match winning run that included big kills over Nkana, Buildcon and Lusaka Dynamos that saw them rewarded by leading the FAZ Super Division table into the 2021.

Sunday’s result also saw Prison fail to reclaim top spot that Zanaco have held since last Friday when they beat Kabwe Warriors 2-1 away in Kabwe.

But Prison made a promising start against Napsa when David Obashi put them ahead in the 16th minute to score his fifth goal for the Kabwe side.

Prison’s lead lasted until the 38th minute when 2012 AFCON winner Emmanuel Mayuka converted a penalty.

Mayuka could have completed his brace on the stroke of halftime from another spot-kick but the ball came off the woodwork.

It then took a Simon Nkhata effort in the 90th minute for Napsa to collect only their second league win of the season.

Prison stay put at number two on 20 points, one point behind Zanaco from eleven and twelve games played respectively.

Napsa rise from second from bottom at number 17 to 15th on 10 points from eight games with another four matches in hand.