9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, January 10, 2021
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Napsa Stars Cage Prison Leopards’ Rampaging Run

By sports
41 views
2
Sports Feature Sports Napsa Stars Cage Prison Leopards' Rampaging Run
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Napsa Stars rallied on Sunday to tame Prison Leopards’ high-flying run following a 2-1 home win over the promoted side at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

Prison came into the match on the back of a four-match winning run that included big kills over Nkana, Buildcon and Lusaka Dynamos that saw them rewarded by leading the FAZ Super Division table into the 2021.

Sunday’s result also saw Prison fail to reclaim top spot that Zanaco have held since last Friday when they beat Kabwe Warriors 2-1 away in Kabwe.

But Prison made a promising start against Napsa when David Obashi put them ahead in the 16th minute to score his fifth goal for the Kabwe side.

Prison’s lead lasted until the 38th minute when 2012 AFCON winner Emmanuel Mayuka converted a penalty.

Mayuka could have completed his brace on the stroke of halftime from another spot-kick but the ball came off the woodwork.

It then took a Simon Nkhata effort in the 90th minute for Napsa to collect only their second league win of the season.

Prison stay put at number two on 20 points, one point behind Zanaco from eleven and twelve games played respectively.

Napsa rise from second from bottom at number 17 to 15th on 10 points from eight games with another four matches in hand.

Previous articleFarewell 2020, You changed the World Forever
Next articleHH demands justice for HoneyBee victims

2 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 2

Forest Rangers Flatten Winless Kitwe United

Forest Rangers roared into the top four on Sunday following an easy 4-0 home victory over winless Kitwe United...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Forest Rangers Flatten Winless Kitwe United

Feature Sports sports - 2
Forest Rangers roared into the top four on Sunday following an easy 4-0 home victory over winless Kitwe United at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in...
Read more

Kaindu: Nkana Won’t Underrate Tihad Casablanca

Feature Sports sports - 1
Nkana coach Kelvin Kaindu says they will not underrate 2020/2021 CAF Confederation Cup pre-group stage opponents Tihad Casablanca just because they are a Moroccan...
Read more

Fans Banned From Stadiums After Covid-19 Cases Spike

Feature Sports sports - 5
Government has banned football fans from all games due to the spike in Covid-19 cases. FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala said they would comply with...
Read more

Red Arrows Recovery Continues After Downing Buildcon

Feature Sports sports - 6
Red Arrows recovery continued on Saturday when they beat hosts Buildcon to collect their second straight league win. Arrows beat Buildcon 2-1 at Levy Mwanawasa...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.