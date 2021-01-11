The COVID-19 pandemic has now infected a total of 27,728 people with 469 deaths in the 104 of the 116 districts countrywide since it broke out early last year in Zambia.

Earlier yesterday before he was fired then Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya said 1,161 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded out of 11,700 tests done in the last 24 hours.

Dr. Chilufya explained in a statement that the cumulative COVID-19 cases nationally stand at 27,728, adding that the new cases were detected in 47 districts.

He stated that the five districts which are most affected are Lusaka with 365 cases, Ndola 140, Kabwe 137, Rufunsa 74 and Chipata recorded 52 cases.

“Today, 1,161 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded out of 11,700 tests done in the last 24 hours bringing cumulative COVID-19 cases nationally to 27,728. During this second wave we see our health facilities fast filling up,” he said.

Dr. Chilufya has since reiterated his appeal for Zambians to follow the laid down preventive guidelines saying, “Countrymen and women, this global public health threat caused by SARS-CoV-2 is affecting many countries including many on our continent.”

The Minister of Health pointed out that the disease is necessitated by poor adherence to prescribed public health measures coupled with the vicious nature of the new strain in many circumstances being the exacerbating factor of the increased number of cases.

He stated that 191 patients are admitted to the health facilities of which 112 are on oxygen therapy.

“We have discharged 86 people bringing the cumulative recoveries to 20,598. Unfortunately we lost five patients in our health facilities including 2 patients in Levy Isolation Center, a woman in Livingstone Central Hospital, a young man in Solwezi General Hospital, and elderly man in Lewanika General Hospital,” he said.

Dr. Chilufya further revealed the cumulative deaths is 469 with 164 being due to COVID-19, while 291 are associated COVD-19 deaths and 14 are yet to be classified.

He reaffirmed that the only way to manage the outbreak is to stop the person to person transmission by following the five golden rules which are masking up in public, maintaining physical distance, washing hands frequently or use hand sanitizer, avoiding crowded places and staying at home and seeking medical attention early if symptomatic.

The coronavirus is continuing to spread across the world with about 90 million confirmed cases in 190 countries and over 1.8 million deaths.