The Electoral Commission of Zambia has set Monday, 4th February, 2021 as the date on which to hold by-elections for Vubwi Town Council Chairperson and a Local Government by – election in Miputu Ward of Masaiti District.

The polls will take place from 06:00 hours to 18:00 hours.

In a statement issued to ZANIS by ECZ Corporate Affairs Manager Patricia Luhanga, aspiring candidates in the by-elections should lodge completed nomination papers and attested statutory declaration forms on the 14th of January 2021 between 09:00 hours and 15:00 hours.

Ms Luhanga stated that the completed nomination papers should be submitted to a Magistrate, Local Court Magistrate, Commissioner for Oaths, Election Officer or Returning Officer and other relevant offices.

“Aspiring candidates for the Council Chairperson By-election in Vubwi Town Council should take along with them fifteen (15) supporters who must be registered voters in the said Town. The supporters must have in their possession their Green National Registration Cards and Voters’ Cards,” she said.

Ms Luhanga advised that aspiring candidates for the Council Chairperson by-election will be required to pay Two Thousand Kwacha (K2, 000), non-refundable nomination fee.

She indicated that aspiring candidates in the Local Government Ward By-election should take along with them nine supporters who must be registered voters in the affected ward.

She further indicated that candidates will be required to pay Four Hundred Kwacha (K400.00) non-refundable nomination fee.

Ms Luhanga further advised all aspiring candidates to present certified copies of their Grade 12 Certificates, as a minimum academic qualification or its equivalent.

She said aspiring candidates wishing to contest in these by-elections must comply with the requirements failure to which may result in their nomination papers to be null and void.

“Accreditation for political party officials wishing to monitor elections in the District and Ward shall only be up to a maximum of 10 members per political party,” she said.

Ms Luhanga highlighted that only five senior officials of any participating political party with ECZ accreditation will be allowed to accompany aspiring candidates into the Nomination Centre during the filing of nominations.

She noted that the campaign period for the elections will commence at 15:00 hours on Thursday 14th January 2021 and end at 18:00 hours on Wednesday 3rd February, 2021.

She urged stakeholders and participating political parties to observe the Ministry of Health Guidelines on the prevention of COVID-19.

The by-election in Vubwi is as a result of the death of the Council Chairperson Joshua Daka and the vacancy in Miputu Ward was due to the resignation of the Area Councilor, Mabeti Hosini.