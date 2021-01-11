Chairperson of the Copperbelt Caucus of Members of Parliament Evans Chibanda has dispelled social media assertions that President Edgar Lungu was not welcomed by residents of Mufulira.

Dr. Chibanda, who is also Mufulira Central Member of Parliament, says President LUNGU only used Shinde Stadium as his landing Bay and had no engagement at the ground.

He says the lies being peddled that the stadium was empty are cheap and meant to discredit the ruling party.

Dr. Chibanda says a few months ago, PF Copperbelt Mobilization Committee Chairperson Bowman Lusambo filled Shinde Stadium when he addressed a mobilization rally and President Lungu cannot fail to attract massive crowds there.

The Mufulira Central lawmaker says the UPND and its surrogates on social media must brace themselves for more shock when the Patriotic Front starts holding mammoth rallies soon.

Meanwhile, Copperbelt PF Mobilisation Chairperson Bowman Lusambo says there is enough evidence to show that the presidential motorcade struggled to navigate through the crowds that had lined up to cheer President LUNGU as he toured Mufulira.

And Mr. Lusambo says there is no need to be-labour the point that President Lungu remains highly popular across the Copperbelt including in Mufulira.

He has declared that the PF will get all the 22 seats in the Province including the 3 in Mufulira.

Mr. Lusambo says it is the same Mufulira and Shinde Stadium that he managed to fill up to the brim barely a few months ago during a PF mobilization concert.

He says the Zambian people know what is best for the nation and that they will vote for President Lungu again.

Mr. Lusambo says by attempting to ignore key statements the President made whilst on the Copperbelt around the long term sustainability of the mining sector and the rehabilitation of the strategic roads in the Province, the people peddling false information about the tour are merely trying to brew a storm from a tea cup.