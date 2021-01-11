The Lusaka City Council(LCC) has called on members of the public to cooperate with the people managing burial sites whenever they are allocated places to bury their loved ones.

Mr Sichimba says the local authority is doing everything possible to help bereaved families bury their loved ones according to the burial spaces that can be found at the two operational graveyards which are also full.

He told ZANIS in an exclusive interview that the Chunga graveyard has been completely closed while Chingwere and Leopards Hill cemeteries which are being used only has infuse spaces between old graves.

“The Local Authority’s jurisdiction in looking for land ends at district level and currently a ministerial committee involving the ministries of Land, Home affairs and Local government has been formed to look into the matter,“ said Mr Sichimba.

He has however, expressed optimism that the committee would help Lusaka City Council to find land from nearby districts that would be used for members of the public to bury their loved ones.

“You know our powers in looking for land ends within the district, but we are hoping that the formation of this ministerial group will help us find land as soon as possible, “Mr Sichimba explained.

There has been concerns from members of the public over the shortage of burial spaces in Lusaka where bereaved families are using small spaces between old graves to bury their loved ones while others are allegedly burying on top of old graves.