Young Women Christian Association YWCA in the northern region has revealed that 1,128 cases of gender based violence (GBV) in the northern region were recorded in the year 2020.

YMCA Northern Region Coordinator, Sharon Chisanga in an interview said the highest cases of GBV recorded in 2020 were as a result of marital disputes which was followed by child neglect.

Mrs. Chisanga said that it was unfortunate that the northern region has continued to record high number of GBV and YWCA also recorded high numbers of women reporting that their children are being neglected by their fathers who are failing to support them.

“It is sad to note that whenever couples separate or have a dispute, children are the ones who are suffering by being neglected,” she said.

She said there is need to intensify more laws to protect the welfare of the children.

“let us work together to ensure that we safeguard the lives of children,” she said

The northern region coordinator has called for more sensitization amongst key stakeholders in a bid to reduce GBV cases being recorded in the region.

She said that cases of GBV will not be put to halt if key stakeholders do not work together in reducing the vice.

“We need concerted efforts from various stakeholders to ensure GBV cases are reduced by encouraging victims to be reporting the perpetrators,” she said.

Ms Chisanga has indicated that for national development to be achieved, women and children must be appreciated as a weaker partners that needs to be protected.