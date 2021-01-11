Zambia’s Ambassador to Germany Anthony Mukwita has commended Amatheon Agri Holding N.V, a private Agro investor from Germany for creating 2000 jobs in Zambia and introducing new Agro products for export.

Ambassador Mukwita said he is pleased that, the company founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Carl Bruhn, has continued to grow his business in Zambia and creating new jobs for the season 2020/2021 as it introduces new Agro products on its food chain.

He said Carl Bruhn told him in a written statement that Amatheon is introducing a new crop portfolio that would include organic Chilli known as Long Cayene Chilli, which takes only 15 days to germinate and 85 days to harvest.

Ambassador Mukwita added that because of this product, the company would now guarantee the creation of about 2000 out growers this year which must double gradually at the end of 2022 to about 4000 jobs.

“This is good news for us because it encourages other companies in Germany to come and exploit or partner in the Zambian agro sector and create jobs for Zambians and earn foreign currency for themselves once they see Amatheon continues to grow, “Ambassador Mukwita said.

The Zambian Envoy urged Zambians to be proactive by acquiring land and partnering with German business so that they can grow crops such as organic Chilli and quinoa for European export markets priced in US dollars.

He said Zambia is already enjoying unfettered peace, which is a huge ingredient for investors.

Ambassador Mukwita said Mr Bruhn ought to be encouraged for continuing to grow even under the cloud of COVID-19 that has shut down many conventional businesses and slashed government revenue collection.

“As part of our economic diplomacy we shall woo as many Amatheon types as possible to help grow the economy as we are blessed with 365 days or sunshine, peace and arable land,” said Ambassador Mukwita.

The diplomat said his aim is to bring as many German agro investors to Zambia as possible because agriculture is not only a labor-intensive sector but also has huge potential to earn forex.

Recently Amatheon one of the largest privately owned Agro companies that employs about 2,500 Zambians introduced on its export food chain, a Quinoa, a high value crop which is now being stocked on European shelves after being grown from its Mumbwa farms.

This is contained in a statement issued to ZANIS, by First Secretary Press and Public Relations at the Zambian embassy in German, Berlin, Kellys Kaunda