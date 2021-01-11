9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, January 11, 2021
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Zambia’s Ambassador to Germany Anthony Mukwita lauds Amatheon Agri-Company

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
Economy Zambia’s Ambassador to Germany Anthony Mukwita lauds Amatheon Agri-Company
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambia’s Ambassador to Germany Anthony Mukwita has commended Amatheon Agri Holding N.V, a private Agro investor from Germany for creating 2000 jobs in Zambia and introducing new Agro products for export.

Ambassador Mukwita said he is pleased that, the company founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Carl Bruhn, has continued to grow his business in Zambia and creating new jobs for the season 2020/2021 as it introduces new Agro products on its food chain.

He said Carl Bruhn told him in a written statement that Amatheon is introducing a new crop portfolio that would include organic Chilli known as Long Cayene Chilli, which takes only 15 days to germinate and 85 days to harvest.

Ambassador Mukwita added that because of this product, the company would now guarantee the creation of about 2000 out growers this year which must double gradually at the end of 2022 to about 4000 jobs.

“This is good news for us because it encourages other companies in Germany to come and exploit or partner in the Zambian agro sector and create jobs for Zambians and earn foreign currency for themselves once they see Amatheon continues to grow, “Ambassador Mukwita said.

The Zambian Envoy urged Zambians to be proactive by acquiring land and partnering with German business so that they can grow crops such as organic Chilli and quinoa for European export markets priced in US dollars.

He said Zambia is already enjoying unfettered peace, which is a huge ingredient for investors.

Ambassador Mukwita said Mr Bruhn ought to be encouraged for continuing to grow even under the cloud of COVID-19 that has shut down many conventional businesses and slashed government revenue collection.

“As part of our economic diplomacy we shall woo as many Amatheon types as possible to help grow the economy as we are blessed with 365 days or sunshine, peace and arable land,” said Ambassador Mukwita.

The diplomat said his aim is to bring as many German agro investors to Zambia as possible because agriculture is not only a labor-intensive sector but also has huge potential to earn forex.

Recently Amatheon one of the largest privately owned Agro companies that employs about 2,500 Zambians introduced on its export food chain, a Quinoa, a high value crop which is now being stocked on European shelves after being grown from its Mumbwa farms.

This is contained in a statement issued to ZANIS, by First Secretary Press and Public Relations at the Zambian embassy in German, Berlin, Kellys Kaunda

Previous articleECZ sets dates for Vubwi and Miputu by elections

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Zambia’s Ambassador to Germany Anthony Mukwita lauds Amatheon Agri-Company

Zambia’s Ambassador to Germany Anthony Mukwita has commended Amatheon Agri Holding N.V, a private Agro investor from Germany for...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Capitalize on high copper prices-Dodia

Economy Chief Editor - 10
An Economic Analyst Yusuf Dodia says a rise in copper prices is good news for a commodity-driven country like Zambia as there...
Read more

Fuel Supply in Zambia is back to Normal-Energy Minister

Economy Chief Editor - 21
Energy Minister Matthew Nkhuwa says the country should expect to see constant fuel supply on the market. Mr. Nkhuwa says this is because a number...
Read more

Lawrence Sikutwa sells off his shares in Madison Finance for US$ 35 million.

Economy Chief Editor - 20
Lawrence Sikutwa & Associates Limited and ZFI Holdings Limited, the two largest shareholders in Madison Financial Services (MFS), have separately executed Share Purchase Agreements...
Read more

Fuel pump prices remain unchanged-ERB

Economy Chief Editor - 15
The Energy Regulation Board has announced that pump prices of fuel products will remain unchanged following the introduction of Statutory Instrument number 125 of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.