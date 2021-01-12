9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, January 12, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

AVAP welcomes Chilufya sacking

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
General News AVAP welcomes Chilufya sacking
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

A Non – Governmental Organisation (NGO) in Northern Province has commended President Edgar Lungu for terminating the appointment of Chitalu Chilufya as Health Minister.

Anti-Voter Apathy Project (AVAP) Provincial Coordinator, Amos Muselema says his organization has welcomed the move taken by the Head of State.

Mr Muselema states that the termination of the contract of Dr. Chilufya will restore confidence among stakeholders in the health sector.

He noted that what has been happening in the ministry of health in the recent past leaves much to be desired.

Mr. Muselema explained that the procurement of substandard drugs and other medical supplies by the ministry had put the lives of many Zambians at risk.

“We commend President Lungu for the gesture because it has been long overdue,” he says.

The AVAP Regional Coordinator adds that the decision by President Lungu is timely ,saying that revelations in the auditors general’s report over substandard drugs and medical supplies being procured by the Ministry of Health have been going on for some time now

Mr Muselema has since called for the prosecution of all those involved in the scandal.

Previous articleProsecute Dr Chilufya Now that He Has Been Fired
Next articlePF’s Mufulira District Ward councillor dies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Burma Car Wash owner buys Rolls Royce, reveals that contract for delivery of 46 vehicles not yet signed

The owner of Burma Car Wash, Chiza Gondwe, the man behind the controversial tender to supply 46 4x4 vehicle...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

George compound thugs apprehended

General News Chief Editor - 0
Police in Lusaka have arrested five male suspects aged between 21 and 25 for terrorizing residents of George compound. The suspects are alleged to have...
Read more

Lusaka City Council Says that the City’s graveyards are Full

General News Chief Editor - 8
The Lusaka City Council(LCC) has called on members of the public to cooperate with the people managing burial sites whenever they are...
Read more

YWCA worry over increased GBV cases in 2020

General News Chief Editor - 6
Young Women Christian Association YWCA in the northern region has revealed that 1,128 cases of gender based violence (GBV) in the northern region were...
Read more

Judiciary urged to distance themselves from politics – Judge

General News Chief Editor - 9
Kitwe High Court Judge Abba Patel, State Counsel(SC), says the judiciary must be distanced from political activities as the country heads towards the 2021...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.