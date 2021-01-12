A Non – Governmental Organisation (NGO) in Northern Province has commended President Edgar Lungu for terminating the appointment of Chitalu Chilufya as Health Minister.

Anti-Voter Apathy Project (AVAP) Provincial Coordinator, Amos Muselema says his organization has welcomed the move taken by the Head of State.

Mr Muselema states that the termination of the contract of Dr. Chilufya will restore confidence among stakeholders in the health sector.

He noted that what has been happening in the ministry of health in the recent past leaves much to be desired.

Mr. Muselema explained that the procurement of substandard drugs and other medical supplies by the ministry had put the lives of many Zambians at risk.

“We commend President Lungu for the gesture because it has been long overdue,” he says.

The AVAP Regional Coordinator adds that the decision by President Lungu is timely ,saying that revelations in the auditors general’s report over substandard drugs and medical supplies being procured by the Ministry of Health have been going on for some time now

Mr Muselema has since called for the prosecution of all those involved in the scandal.