A Lusaka Magistrates Court has set next Wednesday January 20th as date for ruling on whether or not Former Minister of Community Development Emerine Kabanshi has a case to answer on two counts of willful failure to follow procedure.

In this matter it is alleged that Ms Kabanshi Failed to follow procedure or guideline relating to procurement in engaging and amending the contract between the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services and the Zambia Postal Services corporation as the payment provider for the social cash transfer program.

According to serval witnesses who testified as sate witnesses, Ms KABANSHI ordered for the reinstatement of the contract between the Ministry and ZAMPOST even after being informed of ZAMPOST’s failure to deliver the teams of contract.

It was discovered that Other Social Cash transfer beneficiaries would not receive their allocation while those that received payment was delayed.

Other witnesses also told the court that it was discovered that ZAMPOST held on to social cash transfers funds in their fixed deposits account with a purpose of accruing interest, an action which breached the terms and conditions of the contract.

Ms Kabanshi has been appearing before Chief Resident LAMECK MWALA from May 2019.